OneView Commerce Shopper Experience Survey Highlights Necessity of Targeted Digital-to-Store Engagement

Survey of 630 U.S. shoppers shows how unifying commerce strategies are critical to attracting, keeping and delighting customers.

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneView Commerce , provider of the 'click-to-brick' unified commerce transaction engine that powers checkout anywhere, today announced the availability of their 2022 Shopper Experience Survey.

OneView's 2022 Shopper Survey revealed that nearly half of retail shopperscontinue to use curbside pickup either sometimes or almost always. (PRNewswire)

Retailers must respond to shoppers' demands for more attention, choice, convenience, personalization and perks

OneView analyzed more than 12,000 responses from shoppers about primary drivers for store selection, brand loyalty, and how they expect store experiences to improve. Key insights include:

Price drove nearly 30 percent of those who switched grocery stores. Still, pain points related to out-of-stocks, long lines, and lacking digital experiences like delivery or pickup spurred almost the same amount of brand abandonment.

Less than 18 percent of respondents remain loyal to a brand that fails to reward their total mobile, online app, and in-store purchases.

Twenty percent of those using pickup note speed-of-service as the most important consideration; for in-store shopping, another 17 percent said efficient customer service and fast checkout counted most.

Seventy-two percent of shoppers aged 18-29 indicate a preference for modern checkout options (self, mobile, curbside, etc.) versus traditional cashier checkout.

"In keeping with the sharp rise of digital expectations, the survey data reinforced that retailers must respond to shoppers' demands for more attention, choice, convenience, personalization and perks," said Lexy Johnson , chief marketing officer at OneView Commerce. "The report shares meaningful insights about how retailers need to create a scalable digital pathway that meets customers 'in the moment of engagement' to protect their critical market share and competitive advantage."

OneView's 2022 Shopper Experience Report is available for download and includes detailed information on respondents' preferences regarding store proximity, digital-to-store experiences, customer service, and interactive features that inform their shopping behaviors and impact their loyalty to brands.

About OneView Commerce

OneView Commerce creates the digital pathway to transform store and customer experiences with a unified commerce transaction engine that abstracts basket creation, calculation and checkout functions from siloed, disparate store and commerce systems. By synthesizing data and transaction execution to the omnichannel 'moment of action,' OneView empowers digital reach into stores, improves inventory accuracy, reduces substitutions and provides actionable insight into active baskets with every product scan. The Kroger Company, Australia Post and Molton Brown use OneView's smart basket technology to overcome legacy constraints and unlock store technology from static checkout lanes into the hands of customers and associates for click to brick engagement in pick and pack, curbside, home delivery, scan and go, and next-gen point of sale.

Lexy Johnson

OneView Commerce

OneView Commerce

P: 617.279.0549 x716

P: 617.279.0549 x716

With OneView’s unified commerce, API-first transaction engine, leading retailers transform critical digital engagement, including pickup and home delivery, while gaining modern tech stack control and cloud power to deliver next-gen commerce and checkout anywhere. (PRNewsfoto/OneView Commerce, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

