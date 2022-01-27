LIFESTYLE BRAND ERIN CONDREN LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH DREAMWORKS TROLLS PROMOTING HAPPINESS AND COLOR IN ORGANIZATION

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lifestyle brand Erin Condren is transporting customers to a world of organization filled with color, music and happiness with their new Trolls collection that launched today, January 27th. The collection celebrates productivity and positivity while featuring the beloved Trolls from DreamWorks Animation's hit franchise as well as nostalgic, classic Good Luck Trolls designs across planners, notebooks, accessories and more.

"We are excited to collaborate with DreamWorks Trolls franchise to release a collection that is fun and functional for all ages," said Erin Condren CEO, Tonia Misvaer. "So many of us grew up with Trolls and are finding a renewed love through our kids. This collection allows us to share this nostalgia and joy while helping people organize their lives to live it to the fullest. The Trolls encourage individuality, inclusiveness, and embracing others, and these values are at the core of our team and the Erin Condren brand."

For more information on Erin Condren's new Trolls collection, visit erincondren.com/trolls.

About Erin Condren

Founded in 2005, Erin Condren is a lifestyle brand known for creating fun and functional organization essentials for the home, office, and everything in between. The brand's best-selling planners, notebooks and accessories are available via ErinCondren.com, Erin Condren retail stores, and select retailers nationwide, including QVC, Amazon, Target, and more.

About DreamWorks Trolls franchise

The DreamWorks Trolls franchise is one of the most beloved global entertainment brands of today. With award-winning music, heartwarming humor and stories and characters that champion diversity, inclusion and kindness, the franchise includes feature films—2016's Trolls and 2020's Trolls World Tour starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and a dynamic cast of actors and musical artists—as well as two original TV series, digital content, videos games and more. Vibrant and groundbreaking in its design, Trolls has inspired live-entertainment touring shows, Universal Studios Parks' attractions across the globe—as well as high-fashion collaborations, toys, lifestyle collections and more.

