First Financial Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

CINCINNATI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Earnings per diluted share of $0.50 ; $0.58 on an adjusted (1) basis

Return on average assets of 1.16%; 1.34% on an adjusted (1) basis

Closed acquisition of Summit Funding Group

$143.6 million of commercial loan sales during the quarter

Loan growth of $148.8 million , excluding decline in PPP loans, loan sales, Summit acquisition (2)

Classified assets declined 36.7%; Provision recapture of $7.7 million

Announces $0.23 per share Quarterly Dividend and Board authorizes repurchase of up to 5 million shares

First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $46.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $60.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021 and $48.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $2.14 compared to $1.59 for the same period in 2020.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1.16% while return on average tangible common equity was 15.11%(1). These compare to returns on average assets of 1.49% and 1.20%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 19.03%(1) and 15.50%(1), in the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

Fourth quarter 2021 highlights include:

Closed the acquisition of Summit Funding Group (2)

Loan balances declined $72.6 million from the third quarter

Net interest margin of 3.23% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1) in line with expectations

(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Summit acquisition are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information relative to closing date fair values becomes available.

Noninterest income of $45.7 million , or $45.4 million as adjusted (1)

Noninterest expenses of $109.6 million , or $94.1 million as adjusted (1) $6.1 million reclassification of tax credit investment write-downs $4.1 million of acquisition related costs $3.5 million litigation settlement $1.9 million of other costs not expected to recur such as branch consolidation and severance costs

Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $145.4 million ; Total quarterly provision recapture of $7.7 million

Strong capital ratios

Additionally, First Financial's board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program in replacement of the previously authorized program, pursuant to which management is authorized to purchase up to 5 million shares over the next two years. The board of directors also approved a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2022.

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce another quarter of strong financial results that was a fitting end to an exceptional year highlighted by robust earnings, strong fee income, provision recapture, improved credit trends and the acquisition of Summit Funding Group."

Mr. Brown continued, "Fourth quarter results remained strong across the board, with adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.58, return on assets of 1.34% and an efficiency ratio of 60.2%. These results were driven by provision recapture of $7.7 million, resulting from improving credit quality trends, specifically, a 36.7% decline in classified asset balances, and stable economic conditions. Earnings were also positively impacted by record Bannockburn income and elevated wealth management revenues. In addition, we were very encouraged by strong core loan growth and record origination activity during the period."

Mr. Brown added, "We were also very excited to announce and close our acquisition of Summit Funding Group during the quarter. Summit has developed long-standing relationships across the country and demonstrated the ability to produce high-quality and consistent lease origination volumes. We are confident in Summit's ability to leverage its nimble platform to provide our existing clients additional leasing products and we believe the culture will fit seamlessly into First Financial."

Mr. Brown commented regarding the Company's full year financial performance, "2021 was an exceptional year. PPP income offset the pressure from a historically low interest rate environment, while low credit costs drove strong earnings and reflected credit trends that improved dramatically over the course of the year. In addition, we had record fee income in 2021, which was particularly satisfying, given our strategic focus on diversifying our revenue streams in recent years. We successfully managed expenses, while continuing to invest in technology and rewarding our people for our strong results. Loan production in the back half of the year was very encouraging as was the continued growth in low cost deposits. Our capital ratios remain strong and we delivered industry leading returns through aggressively repurchasing shares and maintaining our common dividend."

Mr. Brown concluded, "All of this was accomplished amidst a continuing pandemic. Once again, our associates demonstrated their resilience and delivered the type of service and results that our clients and shareholders have come to expect. In 2022, we will maintain our focus on being a positive influence that helps our clients and communities thrive, and capitalize on the financial momentum achieved in 2021."

Full detail of the Company's fourth quarter 2021 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information

First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (844) 200-6205 (U.S. toll free), (646) 904-5544 (U.S. local) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (International), access code 080098. The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (866) 813-9403 (U.S. toll free), (929) 458-6194 (U.S. local) and +44 204 525-0658 (all other locations), access code 245117. The recording will be available until February 11, 2022. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com . The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website

This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;

future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses

the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;

Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;

mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;

the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;

the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;

changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;

the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;

current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;

the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;

our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;

financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;

the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;

the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;

the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and

our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $16.3 billion in assets, $9.3 billion in loans, $12.9 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.4 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. The Company operated 139 full service banking centers as of December 31, 2021, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com .

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 46,945

$ 60,012

$ 50,888

$ 47,315

$ 48,312

$ 205,160

$ 155,810 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.51

$ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 0.49

$ 0.50

$ 2.16

$ 1.60 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.50

$ 0.63

$ 0.52

$ 0.48

$ 0.49

$ 2.14

$ 1.59 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.92

$ 0.92



























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.16 %

1.49 %

1.26 %

1.20 %

1.20 %

1.28 %

1.00 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.31 %

10.53 %

9.02 %

8.44 %

8.52 %

9.08 %

7.02 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 15.11 %

19.03 %

16.31 %

15.24 %

15.50 %

16.43 %

12.97 %



























Net interest margin 3.19 %

3.28 %

3.27 %

3.35 %

3.45 %

3.27 %

3.46 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 3.23 %

3.32 %

3.31 %

3.40 %

3.49 %

3.31 %

3.51 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 13.83 %

14.01 %

14.15 %

13.97 %

14.29 %

13.83 %

14.29 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets (1) 7.58 %

8.21 %

8.37 %

8.22 %

8.47 %

7.58 %

8.47 % Risk-weighted assets (1) 9.91 %

10.76 %

11.12 %

11.02 %

11.29 %

9.91 %

11.29 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 13.98 %

14.14 %

13.96 %

14.17 %

14.07 %

14.06 %

14.30 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

























average tangible assets (1) 8.20 %

8.35 %

8.23 %

8.38 %

8.26 %

8.29 %

8.28 %



























Book value per share $ 23.99

$ 23.85

$ 23.59

$ 23.16

$ 23.28

$ 23.99

$ 23.28 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 12.26

$ 13.09

$ 13.08

$ 12.78

$ 12.93

$ 12.26

$ 12.93



























Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 10.84 %

11.54 %

11.78 %

11.81 %

11.82 %

10.84 %

11.82 % Tier 1 ratio (3) 11.22 %

11.92 %

12.16 %

12.19 %

12.20 %

11.22 %

12.20 % Total capital ratio (3) 14.10 %

14.97 %

15.31 %

15.41 %

15.55 %

14.10 %

15.55 % Leverage ratio (3) 8.70 %

9.05 %

9.14 %

9.34 %

9.55 %

8.70 %

9.55 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (4) $ 9,283,227

$ 9,502,750

$ 9,831,965

$ 9,951,855

$ 10,127,881

$ 9,640,235

$ 9,902,656 Investment securities 4,343,513

4,189,253

4,130,207

3,782,993

3,403,839

4,113,240

3,212,051 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 166,904

32,400

45,593

46,912

143,884

73,170

78,943 Total earning assets $ 13,793,644

$ 13,724,403

$ 14,007,765

$ 13,781,760

$ 13,675,604

$ 13,826,645

$ 13,193,650 Total assets $ 16,036,417

$ 15,995,808

$ 16,215,469

$ 16,042,654

$ 16,030,986

$ 16,072,360

$ 15,529,144 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,191,457

$ 3,981,404

$ 4,003,626

$ 3,840,046

$ 3,720,417

$ 4,005,034

$ 3,310,483 Interest-bearing deposits 8,693,792

8,685,949

8,707,553

8,531,822

8,204,306

8,655,308

8,054,687 Total deposits $ 12,885,249

$ 12,667,353

$ 12,711,179

$ 12,371,868

$ 11,924,723

$ 12,660,342

$ 11,365,170 Borrowings $ 396,743

$ 562,964

$ 749,114

$ 886,379

$ 1,307,461

$ 647,223

$ 1,458,701 Shareholders' equity $ 2,241,820

$ 2,261,293

$ 2,263,687

$ 2,272,749

$ 2,256,062

$ 2,259,807

$ 2,220,645



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 1.42 %

1.59 %

1.68 %

1.71 %

1.77 %

1.42 %

1.77 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 272.76 %

225.73 %

184.77 %

199.33 %

217.55 %

272.76 %

217.55 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 219.96 %

192.35 %

162.12 %

175.44 %

199.97 %

219.96 %

199.97 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.65 %

0.83 %

1.03 %

0.97 %

0.89 %

0.65 %

0.89 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.52 %

0.70 %

0.91 %

0.86 %

0.82 %

0.52 %

0.82 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.65 %

0.83 %

1.04 %

0.98 %

0.90 %

0.65 %

0.90 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37 %

0.49 %

0.62 %

0.60 %

0.56 %

0.37 %

0.56 % Classified assets to total assets 0.64 %

1.04 %

1.14 %

1.22 %

0.89 %

0.64 %

0.89 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.32 %

0.10 %

0.23 %

0.38 %

0.26 %

0.26 %

0.14 %



(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (3) December 31, 2021 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Twelve months ended,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 92,682

$ 106,733

(13.2) %

$ 385,535

$ 431,657

(10.7) % Investment securities





















Taxable 20,993

18,402

14.1 %

79,212

73,789

7.3 % Tax-exempt 4,127

4,839

(14.7) %

18,323

19,242

(4.8) % Total investment securities interest 25,120

23,241

8.1 %

97,535

93,031

4.8 % Other earning assets 71

55

29.1 %

147

275

(46.5) % Total interest income 117,873

130,029

(9.3) %

483,217

524,963

(8.0) %























Interest expense





















Deposits 3,089

5,920

(47.8) %

14,435

41,922

(65.6) % Short-term borrowings 10

30

(66.7) %

198

6,442

(96.9) % Long-term borrowings 3,968

5,606

(29.2) %

16,466

20,088

(18.0) % Total interest expense 7,067

11,556

(38.8) %

31,099

68,452

(54.6) % Net interest income 110,806

118,473

(6.5) %

452,118

456,511

(1.0) % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (9,525)

13,758

N/M

(19,024)

70,796

N/M Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,799

(2,250)

N/M

903

(237)

N/M Net interest income after provision for credit losses 118,532

106,965

10.8 %

470,239

385,952

21.8 %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 8,645

7,654

12.9 %

31,876

29,446

8.3 % Trust and wealth management fees 6,038

5,395

11.9 %

23,780

21,286

11.7 % Bankcard income 3,602

3,060

17.7 %

14,300

11,726

22.0 % Client derivative fees 2,303

2,021

14.0 %

7,927

10,313

(23.1) % Foreign exchange income 12,808

12,305

4.1 %

44,793

39,377

13.8 % Net gains from sales of loans 6,492

13,089

(50.4) %

33,021

51,176

(35.5) % Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (14)

4,618

(100.3) %

(759)

4,563

(116.6) % Net gain (loss) on equity securities 321

8,975

(96.4) %

702

9,045

(92.2) % Other 5,465

4,398

24.3 %

15,866

12,191

30.1 % Total noninterest income 45,660

61,515

(25.8) %

171,506

189,123

(9.3) %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 62,170

62,263

(0.1) %

245,924

236,779

3.9 % Net occupancy 5,332

6,159

(13.4) %

22,142

23,266

(4.8) % Furniture and equipment 3,161

3,596

(12.1) %

13,819

14,968

(7.7) % Data processing 8,261

7,269

13.6 %

31,363

27,514

14.0 % Marketing 2,152

1,999

7.7 %

7,983

6,414

24.5 % Communication 677

840

(19.4) %

2,930

3,492

(16.1) % Professional services 5,998

3,038

97.4 %

11,676

9,961

17.2 % Debt extinguishment 0

7,257

(100.0) %

0

7,257

(100.0) % State intangible tax 651

1,514

(57.0) %

4,256

6,058

(29.7) % FDIC assessments 1,453

1,065

36.4 %

5,630

5,110

10.2 % Intangible amortization 2,401

2,764

(13.1) %

9,839

11,126

(11.6) % Other 17,349

17,034

1.8 %

45,250

38,719

16.9 % Total noninterest expenses 109,605

114,798

(4.5) %

400,812

390,664

2.6 % Income before income taxes 54,587

53,682

1.7 %

240,933

184,411

30.7 % Income tax expense 7,642

5,370

42.3 %

35,773

28,601

25.1 % Net income $ 46,945

$ 48,312

(2.8) %

$ 205,160

$ 155,810

31.7 %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.51

$ 0.50





$ 2.16

$ 1.60



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.50

$ 0.49





$ 2.14

$ 1.59



Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23





$ 0.92

$ 0.92



























Return on average assets 1.16 %

1.20 %





1.28 %

1.00 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 8.31 %

8.52 %





9.08 %

7.02 %



























Interest income $ 117,873

$ 130,029

(9.3) %

$ 483,217

$ 524,963

(8.0) % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,386

1,613

(14.1) %

6,091

6,529

(6.7) % Interest income - tax equivalent 119,259

131,642

(9.4) %

489,308

531,492

(7.9) % Interest expense 7,067

11,556

(38.8) %

31,099

68,452

(54.6) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 112,192

$ 120,086

(6.6) %

$ 458,209

$ 463,040

(1.0) %























Net interest margin 3.19 %

3.45 %





3.27 %

3.46 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.23 %

3.49 %





3.31 %

3.51 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 1,994

2,075



















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























2021

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr. Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 92,682

$ 96,428

$ 97,494

$ 98,931

$ 385,535

(3.9) % Investment securities





















Taxable 20,993

20,088

19,524

18,607

79,212

4.5 % Tax-exempt 4,127

4,282

4,871

5,043

18,323

(3.6) % Total investment securities interest 25,120

24,370

24,395

23,650

97,535

3.1 % Other earning assets 71

23

25

28

147

208.7 % Total interest income 117,873

120,821

121,914

122,609

483,217

(2.4) %























Interest expense





















Deposits 3,089

3,320

3,693

4,333

14,435

(7.0) % Short-term borrowings 10

68

53

67

198

(85.3) % Long-term borrowings 3,968

4,023

4,142

4,333

16,466

(1.4) % Total interest expense 7,067

7,411

7,888

8,733

31,099

(4.6) % Net interest income 110,806

113,410

114,026

113,876

452,118

(2.3) % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (9,525)

(8,193)

(4,756)

3,450

(19,024)

16.3 % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,799

(1,951)

517

538

903

N/M Net interest income after provision for credit losses 118,532

123,554

118,265

109,888

470,239

(4.1) %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 8,645

8,548

7,537

7,146

31,876

1.1 % Trust and wealth management fees 6,038

5,896

6,216

5,630

23,780

2.4 % Bankcard income 3,602

3,838

3,732

3,128

14,300

(6.1) % Client derivative fees 2,303

2,273

1,795

1,556

7,927

1.3 % Foreign exchange income 12,808

9,191

12,037

10,757

44,793

39.4 % Net gains from sales of loans 6,492

8,586

8,489

9,454

33,021

(24.4) % Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (14)

(314)

(265)

(166)

(759)

(95.5) % Net gain (loss) on equity securities 321

108

161

112

702

197.2 % Other 5,465

4,411

3,285

2,705

15,866

23.9 % Total noninterest income 45,660

42,537

42,987

40,322

171,506

7.3 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 62,170

61,717

60,784

61,253

245,924

0.7 % Net occupancy 5,332

5,571

5,535

5,704

22,142

(4.3) % Furniture and equipment 3,161

3,318

3,371

3,969

13,819

(4.7) % Data processing 8,261

7,951

7,864

7,287

31,363

3.9 % Marketing 2,152

2,435

2,035

1,361

7,983

(11.6) % Communication 677

669

746

838

2,930

1.2 % Professional services 5,998

2,199

2,029

1,450

11,676

172.8 % State intangible tax 651

1,202

1,201

1,202

4,256

(45.8) % FDIC assessments 1,453

1,466

1,362

1,349

5,630

(0.9) % Intangible amortization 2,401

2,479

2,480

2,479

9,839

(3.1) % Other 17,349

10,051

12,236

5,614

45,250

72.6 % Total noninterest expenses 109,605

99,058

99,643

92,506

400,812

10.6 % Income before income taxes 54,587

67,033

61,609

57,704

240,933

(18.6) % Income tax expense 7,642

7,021

10,721

10,389

35,773

8.8 % Net income $ 46,945

$ 60,012

$ 50,888

$ 47,315

$ 205,160

(21.8) %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.51

$ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 0.49

$ 2.16



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.50

$ 0.63

$ 0.52

$ 0.48

$ 2.14



Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.92



























Return on average assets 1.16 %

1.49 %

1.26 %

1.20 %

1.28 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 8.31 %

10.53 %

9.02 %

8.44 %

9.08 %



























Interest income $ 117,873

$ 120,821

$ 121,914

$ 122,609

$ 483,217

(2.4) % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,386

1,434

1,619

1,652

6,091

(3.3) % Interest income - tax equivalent 119,259

122,255

123,533

124,261

489,308

(2.5) % Interest expense 7,067

7,411

7,888

8,733

31,099

(4.6) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 112,192

$ 114,844

$ 115,645

$ 115,528

$ 458,209

(2.3) %























Net interest margin 3.19 %

3.28 %

3.27 %

3.35 %

3.27 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.23 %

3.32 %

3.31 %

3.40 %

3.31 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 1,994

2,026

2,053

2,063











(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2020

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 106,733

$ 103,249

$ 105,900

$ 115,775

$ 431,657 Investment securities

















Taxable 18,402

17,906

18,476

19,005

73,789 Tax-exempt 4,839

4,884

4,937

4,582

19,242 Total investment securities interest 23,241

22,790

23,413

23,587

93,031 Other earning assets 55

31

47

142

275 Total interest income 130,029

126,070

129,360

139,504

524,963



















Interest expense

















Deposits 5,920

7,886

11,751

16,365

41,922 Short-term borrowings 30

51

1,274

5,087

6,442 Long-term borrowings 5,606

5,953

4,759

3,770

20,088 Total interest expense 11,556

13,890

17,784

25,222

68,452 Net interest income 118,473

112,180

111,576

114,282

456,511 Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 13,758

15,299

17,859

23,880

70,796 Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (2,250)

(1,925)

2,370

1,568

(237) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,965

98,806

91,347

88,834

385,952



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,654

7,356

6,001

8,435

29,446 Trust and wealth management fees 5,395

4,940

5,254

5,697

21,286 Bankcard income 3,060

3,124

2,844

2,698

11,726 Client derivative fees 2,021

2,203

2,984

3,105

10,313 Foreign exchange income 12,305

10,530

6,576

9,966

39,377 Net gains from sales of loans 13,089

18,594

16,662

2,831

51,176 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 4,618

2

2

(59)

4,563 Net gain (loss) on equity securities 8,975

18

150

(98)

9,045 Other 4,398

2,732

2,252

2,809

12,191 Total noninterest income 61,515

49,499

42,725

35,384

189,123



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 62,263

63,769

55,925

54,822

236,779 Net occupancy 6,159

5,625

5,378

6,104

23,266 Furniture and equipment 3,596

3,638

3,681

4,053

14,968 Data processing 7,269

6,837

7,019

6,389

27,514 Marketing 1,999

1,856

1,339

1,220

6,414 Communication 840

855

907

890

3,492 Professional services 3,038

2,443

2,205

2,275

9,961 Debt extinguishment 7,257

0

0

0

7,257 State intangible tax 1,514

1,514

1,514

1,516

6,058 FDIC assessments 1,065

1,350

1,290

1,405

5,110 Intangible amortization 2,764

2,779

2,791

2,792

11,126 Other 17,034

6,845

6,640

8,200

38,719 Total noninterest expenses 114,798

97,511

88,689

89,666

390,664 Income before income taxes 53,682

50,794

45,383

34,552

184,411 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,370

9,317

7,990

5,924

28,601 Net income $ 48,312

$ 41,477

$ 37,393

$ 28,628

$ 155,810



















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.50

$ 0.43

$ 0.38

$ 0.29

$ 1.60 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.49

$ 0.42

$ 0.38

$ 0.29

$ 1.59 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.92



















Return on average assets 1.20 %

1.04 %

0.96 %

0.79 %

1.00 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.52 %

7.40 %

6.88 %

5.21 %

7.02 %



















Interest income $ 130,029

$ 126,070

$ 129,360

$ 139,504

$ 524,963 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,613

1,628

1,664

1,624

6,529 Interest income - tax equivalent 131,642

127,698

131,024

141,128

531,492 Interest expense 11,556

13,890

17,784

25,222

68,452 Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 120,086

$ 113,808

$ 113,240

$ 115,906

$ 463,040



















Net interest margin 3.45 %

3.32 %

3.38 %

3.71 %

3.46 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.49 %

3.36 %

3.44 %

3.77 %

3.51 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,075

2,065

2,076

2,067







(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

% Change

% Change

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 220,031

$ 209,748

$ 206,918

$ 210,191

$ 231,054

4.9 %

(4.8) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 214,811

29,799

38,610

19,180

20,305

620.9 %

957.9 % Investment securities available-for-sale 4,207,846

4,114,094

3,955,839

3,753,763

3,424,580

2.3 %

22.9 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 98,420

103,886

112,456

121,945

131,687

(5.3) %

(25.3) % Other investments 102,971

97,831

129,432

131,814

133,198

5.3 %

(22.7) % Loans held for sale 29,482

33,835

31,546

34,590

41,103

(12.9) %

(28.3) % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 2,720,028

2,602,848

2,701,203

3,044,825

3,007,509

4.5 %

(9.6) % Lease financing 109,624

67,855

68,229

66,574

72,987

61.6 %

50.2 % Construction real estate 455,894

477,004

630,329

642,709

636,096

(4.4) %

(28.3) % Commercial real estate 4,226,614

4,438,374

4,332,561

4,396,582

4,307,858

(4.8) %

(1.9) % Residential real estate 896,069

922,492

932,112

946,522

1,003,086

(2.9) %

(10.7) % Home equity 708,399

709,050

711,756

709,667

743,099

(0.1) %

(4.7) % Installment 119,454

96,077

89,143

82,421

81,850

24.3 %

45.9 % Credit card 52,217

47,231

46,177

44,669

48,485

10.6 %

7.7 % Total loans 9,288,299

9,360,931

9,511,510

9,933,969

9,900,970

(0.8) %

(6.2) % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (131,992)

(148,903)

(159,590)

(169,923)

(175,679)

(11.4) %

(24.9) % Net loans 9,156,307

9,212,028

9,351,920

9,764,046

9,725,291

(0.6) %

(5.9) % Premises and equipment 193,040

192,580

192,238

204,537

207,211

0.2 %

(6.8) % Operating leases 73,857

0

0

0

0

N/M

N/M Goodwill 1,000,749

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

6.7 %

6.7 % Other intangibles 88,898

56,811

59,391

61,984

64,552

56.5 %

37.7 % Accrued interest and other assets 942,729

968,210

1,021,798

935,250

1,056,382

(2.6) %

(10.8) % Total Assets $ 16,329,141

$ 15,956,593

$ 16,037,919

$ 16,175,071

$ 15,973,134

2.3 %

2.2 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 3,198,745

$ 2,916,860

$ 2,963,151

$ 2,914,761

$ 2,914,787

9.7 %

9.7 % Savings 4,157,374

4,223,905

4,093,229

4,006,181

3,680,774

(1.6) %

12.9 % Time 1,330,263

1,517,419

1,548,109

1,731,757

1,872,733

(12.3) %

(29.0) % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,686,382

8,658,184

8,604,489

8,652,699

8,468,294

0.3 %

2.6 % Noninterest-bearing 4,185,572

4,019,197

3,901,691

3,995,370

3,763,709

4.1 %

11.2 % Total deposits 12,871,954

12,677,381

12,506,180

12,648,069

12,232,003

1.5 %

5.2 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 51,203

81,850

255,791

181,387

166,594

(37.4) %

(69.3) % FHLB short-term borrowings 225,000

107,000

217,000

0

0

110.3 %

N/M Other 20,000

0

0

0

0

N/M

N/M Total short-term borrowings 296,203

188,850

472,791

181,387

166,594

56.8 %

77.8 % Long-term debt 409,832

313,230

313,039

583,722

776,202

30.8 %

(47.2) % Total borrowed funds 706,035

502,080

785,830

765,109

942,796

40.6 %

(25.1) % Accrued interest and other liabilities 492,210

540,962

476,402

502,951

516,265

(9.0) %

(4.7) % Total Liabilities 14,070,199

13,720,423

13,768,412

13,916,129

13,691,064

2.5 %

2.8 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,640,358

1,637,065

1,635,470

1,633,137

1,638,947

0.2 %

0.1 % Retained earnings 837,473

812,082

773,857

745,220

720,429

3.1 %

16.2 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (433)

14,230

30,735

18,101

48,664

(103.0) %

(100.9) % Treasury stock, at cost (218,456)

(227,207)

(170,555)

(137,516)

(125,970)

(3.9) %

73.4 % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,258,942

2,236,170

2,269,507

2,258,942

2,282,070

1.0 %

(1.0) % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,329,141

$ 15,956,593

$ 16,037,919

$ 16,175,071

$ 15,973,134

2.3 %

2.2 %

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 253,091

$ 245,212

$ 237,964

$ 232,275

$ 228,427

$ 242,201

$ 245,436 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 166,904

32,400

45,593

46,912

143,884

73,170

78,943 Investment securities 4,343,513

4,189,253

4,130,207

3,782,993

3,403,839

4,113,240

3,212,051 Loans held for sale 24,491

28,365

28,348

29,689

42,402

27,711

34,390 Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 2,552,686

2,634,306

2,953,185

3,029,716

3,182,749

2,790,733

2,999,223 Lease financing 67,537

67,159

66,124

70,508

74,107

67,822

79,882 Construction real estate 460,588

567,091

630,351

647,655

608,401

575,883

535,740 Commercial real estate 4,391,328

4,413,003

4,372,679

4,339,349

4,313,408

4,379,325

4,317,396 Residential real estate 917,399

937,969

940,600

980,718

1,022,701

943,981

1,043,040 Home equity 709,954

710,794

707,409

726,134

752,425

713,521

764,436 Installment 106,188

93,937

84,768

81,377

83,509

91,642

81,451 Credit card 53,056

50,126

48,501

46,709

48,179

49,617

47,098 Total loans 9,258,736

9,474,385

9,803,617

9,922,166

10,085,479

9,612,524

9,868,266 Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (144,756)

(157,727)

(169,979)

(177,863)

(172,201)

(162,477)

(153,596) Net loans 9,113,980

9,316,658

9,633,638

9,744,303

9,913,278

9,450,047

9,714,670 Premises and equipment 192,941

193,775

200,558

206,628

208,800

198,425

212,413 Operating leases 801

0

0

0

0

202

0 Goodwill 938,453

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,771

937,943

937,771 Other intangibles 56,120

58,314

60,929

63,529

66,195

59,699

70,600 Accrued interest and other assets 946,123

994,060

940,461

998,554

1,086,390

969,722

1,022,870 Total Assets $ 16,036,417

$ 15,995,808

$ 16,215,469

$ 16,042,654

$ 16,030,986

$ 16,072,360

$ 15,529,144



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 3,069,416

$ 2,960,388

$ 2,973,930

$ 2,948,682

$ 2,812,748

$ 2,988,359

$ 2,626,252 Savings 4,195,504

4,150,610

4,096,077

3,815,314

3,547,179

4,065,654

3,260,882 Time 1,428,872

1,574,951

1,637,546

1,767,826

1,844,379

1,601,295

2,167,553 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,693,792

8,685,949

8,707,553

8,531,822

8,204,306

8,655,308

8,054,687 Noninterest-bearing 4,191,457

3,981,404

4,003,626

3,840,046

3,720,417

4,005,034

3,310,483 Total deposits 12,885,249

12,667,353

12,711,179

12,371,868

11,924,723

12,660,342

11,365,170 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 79,382

186,401

194,478

184,483

136,795

160,967

149,036 FHLB short-term borrowings 2,445

63,463

40,846

67,222

7,937

43,371

441,867 Other 654

0

0

0

0

165

0 Total short-term borrowings 82,481

249,864

235,324

251,705

144,732

204,503

590,903 Long-term debt 314,262

313,100

513,790

634,674

1,162,729

442,720

867,798 Total borrowed funds 396,743

562,964

749,114

886,379

1,307,461

647,223

1,458,701 Accrued interest and other liabilities 512,605

504,198

491,489

511,658

542,740

504,988

484,628 Total Liabilities 13,794,597

13,734,515

13,951,782

13,769,905

13,774,924

13,812,553

13,308,499



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,637,828

1,635,833

1,633,950

1,636,884

1,638,032

1,636,126

1,636,850 Retained earnings 822,500

783,760

754,456

726,351

703,257

772,063

675,503 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 8,542

36,917

25,832

42,253

40,960

28,317

33,228 Treasury stock, at cost (227,050)

(195,217)

(150,551)

(132,739)

(126,187)

(176,699)

(124,936) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,241,820

2,261,293

2,263,687

2,272,749

2,256,062

2,259,807

2,220,645 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,036,417

$ 15,995,808

$ 16,215,469

$ 16,042,654

$ 16,030,986

$ 16,072,360

$ 15,529,144

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets







































Investments:







































Investment securities

$ 4,343,513

2.29 %

$ 4,189,253

2.31 %

$ 3,403,839

2.71 %

$ 4,113,240

2.37 %

$ 3,212,051

2.90 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

166,904

0.17 %

32,400

0.28 %

143,884

0.15 %

73,170

0.20 %

78,943

0.35 % Gross loans (1)

9,283,227

3.96 %

9,502,750

4.03 %

10,127,881

4.18 %

9,640,235

4.00 %

9,902,656

4.36 % Total earning assets

13,793,644

3.39 %

13,724,403

3.49 %

13,675,604

3.77 %

13,826,645

3.49 %

13,193,650

3.98 %









































Nonearning assets







































Allowance for credit losses

(144,756)





(157,727)





(172,201)





(162,477)





(153,596)



Cash and due from banks

253,091





245,212





228,427





242,201





245,436



Accrued interest and other assets

2,134,438





2,183,920





2,299,156





2,165,991





2,243,654



Total assets

$ 16,036,417





$ 15,995,808





$ 16,030,986





$ 16,072,360





$ 15,529,144













































Interest-bearing liabilities







































Deposits:







































Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,069,416

0.06 %

$ 2,960,388

0.06 %

$ 2,812,748

0.08 %

$ 2,988,359

0.06 %

$ 2,626,252

0.17 % Savings

4,195,504

0.09 %

4,150,610

0.09 %

3,547,179

0.15 %

4,065,654

0.10 %

3,260,882

0.22 % Time

1,428,872

0.48 %

1,574,951

0.49 %

1,844,379

0.86 %

1,601,295

0.52 %

2,167,553

1.39 % Total interest-bearing deposits

8,693,792

0.14 %

8,685,949

0.15 %

8,204,306

0.29 %

8,655,308

0.17 %

8,054,687

0.52 % Borrowed funds







































Short-term borrowings

82,481

0.05 %

249,864

0.11 %

144,732

0.08 %

204,503

0.10 %

590,903

1.09 % Long-term debt

314,262

5.01 %

313,100

5.10 %

1,162,729

1.91 %

442,720

3.72 %

867,798

2.31 % Total borrowed funds

396,743

3.98 %

562,964

2.88 %

1,307,461

1.71 %

647,223

2.57 %

1,458,701

1.82 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,090,535

0.31 %

9,248,913

0.32 %

9,511,767

0.48 %

9,302,531

0.33 %

9,513,388

0.72 %









































Noninterest-bearing liabilities







































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

4,191,457





3,981,404





3,720,417





4,005,034





3,310,483



Other liabilities

512,605





504,198





542,740





504,988





484,628



Shareholders' equity

2,241,820





2,261,293





2,256,062





2,259,807





2,220,645



Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 16,036,417





$ 15,995,808





$ 16,030,986





$ 16,072,360





$ 15,529,144













































Net interest income

$ 110,806





$ 113,410





$ 118,473





$ 452,118





$ 456,511



Net interest spread





3.08 %





3.17 %





3.29 %





3.16 %





3.26 % Net interest margin





3.19 %





3.28 %





3.45 %





3.27 %





3.46 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment





0.04 %





0.04 %





0.04 %





0.04 %





0.05 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)





3.23 %





3.32 %





3.49 %





3.31 %





3.51 %



(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ (142)

$ 892

$ 750

$ (3,555)

$ 5,434

$ 1,879

$ (16,865)

$ 21,369

$ 4,504 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

(9)

57

48

6

10

16

(116)

(12)

(128) Gross loans (2)

(1,554)

(2,192)

(3,746)

(5,618)

(8,433)

(14,051)

(35,627)

(10,495)

(46,122) Total earning assets

(1,705)

(1,243)

(2,948)

(9,167)

(2,989)

(12,156)

(52,608)

10,862

(41,746)





































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ (234)

$ 3

$ (231)

$ (3,005)

$ 174

$ (2,831)

$ (28,489)

$ 1,002

$ (27,487) Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

(38)

(20)

(58)

(12)

(8)

(20)

(5,870)

(374)

(6,244) Long-term debt

(70)

15

(55)

9,075

(10,713)

(1,638)

12,188

(15,810)

(3,622) Total borrowed funds

(108)

(5)

(113)

9,063

(10,721)

(1,658)

6,318

(16,184)

(9,866) Total interest-bearing liabilities

(342)

(2)

(344)

6,058

(10,547)

(4,489)

(22,171)

(15,182)

(37,353) Net interest income (1)

$ (1,363)

$ (1,241)

$ (2,604)

$ (15,225)

$ 7,558

$ (7,667)

$ (30,437)

$ 26,044

$ (4,393)



(1) Not tax equivalent. (2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Full Year

Full Year

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY



















Balance at beginning of period $ 148,903

$ 159,590

$ 169,923

$ 175,679

$ 168,544

$ 175,679

$ 57,650 Day one adoption impact of ASC 326 0

0

0

0

0

0

61,505 Purchase accounting ACL for PCD 17

0

0

0

0

17

0 Provision for credit losses (9,525)

(8,193)

(4,756)

3,450

13,758

(19,024)

70,796 Gross charge-offs

























Commercial and industrial 1,364

2,617

3,729

7,910

1,505

15,620

5,345 Lease financing 0

0

0

0

0

0

852 Construction real estate 1,496

0

0

2

0

1,498

0 Commercial real estate 9,150

1,030

2,041

1,250

6,270

13,471

12,100 Residential real estate 6

74

46

1

203

127

488 Home equity 22

200

240

611

386

1,073

1,541 Installment 184

37

77

36

21

334

148 Credit card 149

230

179

222

169

780

885 Total gross charge-offs 12,371

4,188

6,312

10,032

8,554

32,903

21,359 Recoveries

























Commercial and industrial 201

869

205

337

367

1,612

2,907 Lease financing 0

0

0

0

(6)

0

0 Construction real estate 0

0

3

0

3

3

17 Commercial real estate 4,292

223

75

195

844

4,785

2,262 Residential real estate 74

56

54

44

145

228

381 Home equity 303

426

317

177

428

1,223

1,132 Installment 27

53

37

34

65

151

158 Credit card 71

67

44

39

85

221

230 Total recoveries 4,968

1,694

735

826

1,931

8,223

7,087 Total net charge-offs 7,403

2,494

5,577

9,206

6,623

24,680

14,272 Ending allowance for credit losses $ 131,992

$ 148,903

$ 159,590

$ 169,923

$ 175,679

$ 131,992

$ 175,679



























NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)



















Commercial and industrial 0.18 %

0.26 %

0.48 %

1.01 %

0.14 %

0.50 %

0.08 % Lease financing 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

0.00 %

1.07 % Construction real estate 1.29 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.26 %

0.00 % Commercial real estate 0.44 %

0.07 %

0.18 %

0.10 %

0.50 %

0.20 %

0.23 % Residential real estate (0.03) %

0.01 %

0.00 %

(0.02) %

0.02 %

(0.01) %

0.01 % Home equity (0.16) %

(0.13) %

(0.04) %

0.24 %

(0.02) %

(0.02) %

0.05 % Installment 0.59 %

(0.07) %

0.19 %

0.01 %

(0.21) %

0.20 %

(0.01) % Credit card 0.58 %

1.29 %

1.12 %

1.59 %

0.69 %

1.13 %

1.39 % Total net charge-offs 0.32 %

0.10 %

0.23 %

0.38 %

0.26 %

0.26 %

0.14 %



























COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



Nonaccrual loans (1)

























Commercial and industrial $ 17,362

$ 15,160

$ 27,426

$ 24,941

$ 29,230

$ 17,362

$ 29,230 Lease financing 203

0

16

0

0

203

0 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 19,512

38,564

45,957

44,514

34,682

19,512

34,682 Residential real estate 8,305

9,416

9,480

11,359

11,601

8,305

11,601 Home equity 2,922

2,735

3,376

4,286

5,076

2,922

5,076 Installment 88

91

115

146

163

88

163 Nonaccrual loans 48,392

65,966

86,370

85,246

80,752

48,392

80,752 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 11,616

11,448

12,070

11,608

7,099

11,616

7,099 Total nonperforming loans 60,008

77,414

98,440

96,854

87,851

60,008

87,851 Other real estate owned (OREO) 98

340

340

854

1,287

98

1,287 Total nonperforming assets 60,106

77,754

98,780

97,708

89,138

60,106

89,138 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 137

104

155

92

169

137

169 Total underperforming assets $ 60,243

$ 77,858

$ 98,935

$ 97,800

$ 89,307

$ 60,243

$ 89,307 Total classified assets $ 104,815

$ 165,462

$ 182,516

$ 196,782

$ 142,021

$ 104,815

$ 142,021



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Allowance for credit losses to

























Nonaccrual loans 272.76 %

225.73 %

184.77 %

199.33 %

217.55 %

272.76 %

217.55 % Nonperforming loans 219.96 %

192.35 %

162.12 %

175.44 %

199.97 %

219.96 %

199.97 % Total ending loans 1.42 %

1.59 %

1.68 %

1.71 %

1.77 %

1.42 %

1.77 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.65 %

0.83 %

1.03 %

0.97 %

0.89 %

0.65 %

0.89 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.52 %

0.70 %

0.91 %

0.86 %

0.82 %

0.52 %

0.82 % Nonperforming assets to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.65 %

0.83 %

1.04 %

0.98 %

0.90 %

0.65 %

0.90 % Total assets 0.37 %

0.49 %

0.62 %

0.60 %

0.56 %

0.37 %

0.56 % Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.52 %

0.71 %

0.91 %

0.87 %

0.83 %

0.52 %

0.83 % Total assets 0.30 %

0.42 %

0.54 %

0.53 %

0.51 %

0.30 %

0.51 % Classified assets to total assets 0.64 %

1.04 %

1.14 %

1.22 %

0.89 %

0.64 %

0.89 %



(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $16.0 million, $20.3 million, $21.5 million, $20.9 million, and $14.7 million, as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Twelve months ended,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 PER COMMON SHARE

























Market Price

























High $ 25.79

$ 24.06

$ 26.02

$ 26.40

$ 17.77

$ 26.40

$ 25.52 Low $ 22.89

$ 21.48

$ 23.35

$ 17.62

$ 12.07

$ 17.62

$ 11.40 Close $ 24.38

$ 23.41

$ 23.63

$ 24.00

$ 17.53

$ 24.38

$ 17.53



























Average shares outstanding - basic 92,903,900

94,289,097

96,123,645

96,873,940

97,253,787

95,034,690

97,363,952 Average shares outstanding - diluted 93,761,909

95,143,930

97,009,712

97,727,527

98,020,534

95,897,385

98,093,098 Ending shares outstanding 94,149,240

93,742,797

96,199,509

97,517,693

98,021,929

94,149,240

98,021,929



























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,258,942

$ 2,236,170

$ 2,269,507

$ 2,258,942

$ 2,282,070

$ 2,258,942

$ 2,282,070



























REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary

















Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,262,789

$ 1,316,059

$ 1,333,209

$ 1,334,882

$ 1,325,922

$ 1,262,789

$ 1,325,922 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.84 %

11.54 %

11.78 %

11.81 %

11.82 %

10.84 %

11.82 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,306,571

$ 1,359,297

$ 1,376,333

$ 1,377,892

$ 1,368,818

$ 1,306,571

$ 1,368,818 Tier 1 ratio 11.22 %

11.92 %

12.16 %

12.19 %

12.20 %

11.22 %

12.20 % Total capital $ 1,642,549

$ 1,706,513

$ 1,732,930

$ 1,741,755

$ 1,744,802

$ 1,642,549

$ 1,744,802 Total capital ratio 14.10 %

14.97 %

15.31 %

15.41 %

15.55 %

14.10 %

15.55 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 419,743

$ 509,536

$ 544,478

$ 554,834

$ 566,795

$ 419,743

$ 566,795 Total risk-weighted assets $ 11,645,769

$ 11,399,782

$ 11,318,590

$ 11,304,012

$ 11,219,114

$ 11,645,769

$ 11,219,114 Leverage ratio 8.70 %

9.05 %

9.14 %

9.34 %

9.55 %

8.70 %

9.55 %



























OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

























Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 13.83 %

14.01 %

14.15 %

13.97 %

14.29 %

13.83 %

14.29 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1) 7.58 %

8.21 %

8.37 %

8.22 %

8.47 %

7.58 %

8.47 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 13.98 %

14.14 %

13.96 %

14.17 %

14.07 %

14.06 %

14.30 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1) 8.20 %

8.35 %

8.23 %

8.38 %

8.26 %

8.29 %

8.28 %



























REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)

























Shares repurchased 0

2,484,295

1,308,945

840,115

0

4,633,355

880,000 Average share repurchase price N/A

$ 23.04

$ 25.11

$ 21.40

N/A

$ 23.33

$ 18.96 Total cost of shares repurchased N/A

$ 57,231

$ 32,864

$ 17,982

N/A

$ 108,077

$ 16,686



(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.

N/A = Not applicable

View original content:

SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.