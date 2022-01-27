AM Best Affirms Financial Strength Rating of CopperPoint Insurance Company

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced today that AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) for CopperPoint Insurance Company and its subsidiaries with a stable outlook. Alaska National Insurance Company has also been added as a new member to Best's rating for CopperPoint Insurance Group. These ratings reflect the strength of CopperPoint's balance sheet, risk appetite and operating results over the last several years. CopperPoint maintains the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by a conservative investment portfolio, favorable reserve development and strong reinsurance program. AM Best is a widely recognized provider of insurance industry ratings and financial data.

"We're pleased with AM Best's review of our enterprise, the resulting rating affirmation, and the rating agency's inclusion of Alaska National within our rating group. Since its acquisition in 2019, Alaska National has become even more integrated with our family of companies and continues to enhance our already strong balance sheet and operating results," said Marc Schmittlein, President and CEO, CopperPoint Insurance Companies. "The differentiated expertise of our now over 750 employees, enables us to continue offering best-in-class workers' compensation coverage, comprehensive risk management solutions and an expanded commercial property and casualty product offering, while providing exceptional service to policyholders, injured workers and agency partners."





About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 26-state footprint, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of its agents, brokers, and customers. It has $5.1 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of approximately $1.6 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

