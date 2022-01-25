Robotics Software Company Wandelbots Raises $84 Million Series C Led by Insight Partners

NEW YORK and DRESDEN, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wandelbots, the robotic software company that is making industrial robots accessible for everyone, announced today that it has raised over $84 million in a Series C financing round, led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors 83North, Microsoft, Next47, Paua, Atlantic Labs and EQT.

Wandelbots' no-code approach brings automation to the next level by enabling application experts to teach their robots independently and become robot experts without the need for coding skills. The company's easy to use teaching solution – Wandelbots Teaching - removes the barrier to programming robots with easy-to-use software interfaces, and the hardware-agnostic software platform allows for the same interface for all robots. By making robotics simple and accessible to application experts, Wandelbots empowers companies, large and small, to work easily with robots on their shop floors.

Wandelbots' cutting-edge platform is used by several leading robot-manufacturers and OT system integrators. Robots from Universal Robots & Yaskawa at customers like BMW, VW, Fraunhofer, Schaeffler, Rotop and Vitesco run on Wandelbots, and the company has partnered with system integrators across Europe, including Gibas, Alumotion, Heidenbluth and Sojka.

Wandelbots will use the new funding to open its Robotics Software Platform to automation solution providers and third-party developers to create a compelling developer community. The opening will enable developers to build their own robotics applications on top of a manufacturer-agnostic control plane. Wandelbots also plans to use the funding to scale its flagship teaching solution to support more robots, applications, and regions worldwide, expand its global footprint, accelerate hiring and build go-to-market organizations in the US and Asia.

Christian Piechnick, CEO and Co-Founder of Wandelbots, said: "I'm very proud to see Wandelbots mission become a reality. Our platform will help to accelerate human-centred robotics solutions in the industry. We look forward to working with Insight Partners and can't wait to see what developers will create in the future based on our transformative technology."

Philine Huizing, Principal at Insight Partners, that will join the Wandelbots board, says: "One of the largest challenges we see in the adoption of robotics and increased automation, from a time, cost, and talent perspective, is robot programming. Wandelbots dramatically streamlines robot programming across OEMs and manufacturers using a platform approach. Their impressive manufacturing partnerships and strong technical team have made Wandelbots a standout in the industry. Wandelbots' long-term vision is to be the universal control plane for the massively complex and fragmented ecosystem of robotics. We look forward to partnering with the Wandelbots team as they continue to grow and realize their vision of democratizing the robotics market."

About Wandebots



Wandelbots believes the world will change for good if people focus on their creativity and give monotonous work to robots. It claims, 'Robots for the people'. The company's mission is to empower everybody to work with robots. It offers the easiest-to-use robot programming solution, 'Wandelbots Teaching', and the unified Wandelbots Developer Platform. Robots from Universal Robots & Yaskawa at customers like BMW, Bayer, VW, Fraunhofer, Schaeffler, Rotop and Vitesco run on Wandelbots. The company has partnered with leading OT system integrators in Europe such as Gibas, Alumotion, Heidenbluth and Sojka. 2017 founded, Wandelbots today employs more than 140 people from 17 countries. Its headquarters are in Dresden, Germany. The company is funded with more than $123 Mio. by investors like Insight Partners, Microsoft, Next47 and 83North. For more information, visit www.wandelbots.com.

About Insight Partners



Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

