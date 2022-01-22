Governor Greg Abbott Recognizes Importance of Educational Opportunity by Proclaiming Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Texas School Choice Week" Texas families to hold more than 2,000 events during nation's longest-running celebration of K-12 education

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As learning disruptions persist for families nationwide, Gov. Abbott has proclaimed Jan. 23-29 "Texas School Choice Week," recognizing the importance of flexible, personalized education options for students and teaching professionals across the state.

Gov. Abbott's proclamation coincides with the twelfth annual National School Choice Week, a public awareness effort that shines a positive spotlight on options and opportunity in K-12 education. Dozens of governors and more than 250 city and county leaders nationwide have issued similar proclamations for the Week so far.

Texas parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 2,214 events and activities to celebrate School Choice Week 2022. These events take many shapes and forms: from a school fair at the zoo in Houston to an educational event at a community food bank in San Antonio. These diverse festivities aim to bring parents community support in exploring their public, private, virtual, and home learning options.

"Since the start of School Choice Week more than a decade ago, Texas families have planned some of the Week's biggest, most iconic celebrations," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are inspired by Texan's enthusiasm for K-12 education, and we are grateful for Gov. Abbott officially proclaiming the Week."

In the Lone Star State, this marks the ninth time in ten years that Texas School Choice Week has been officially proclaimed.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

