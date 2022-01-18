TGI Fridays® is Playing Guests' Jams with New Remixed and Remastered Fan-Favorite Classics

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, TGI Fridays®, the world's most recognized bar and grill, is re-introducing fan-favorite appetizers, drinks, and entrées with a NEWstalgic twist – answering the requests of guests from around the globe.

Fridays™ asked its guests which menu items they missed most, those that take them back to a moment in time, much like a favorite song – and the votes are in! Fridays is throwing it back with a new limited-time, Remixed and Remastered menu, featuring a medley of its greatest hits. In fact, one in three customers asked for the return of the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger, and that is just one of the Fridays mashups making a comeback.

"Everyone has a Fridays favorite, and our guests always ask us to bring back a blast from the past," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at TGI Fridays. "The list is long, so, we asked Fridays fans to vote, and we're bringing back our greatest hits, with a unique and reimagined twist."

From a beloved duet of bacon and cheese in the Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger and Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites to Fried Mushrooms, Oreo® Madness Fully Stuffed, and more, guests can enjoy a new remixed lineup of classic hits that have been reimagined with a pinch of nostalgia that's even better the second time around.

How it started How it's going Mac & Cheese Bites Sizzling Cheesy Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites: Fried white cheddar harmonizing with caramelized Jack cheese and bacon, served on a sizzling bed of melted cheesy goodness. Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger Ultimate Cheesy Bacon Cheeseburger: Loaded, over the top and featuring layers of Fridays famous Mozzarella Sticks, cheddar, all-natural cheddar spread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles & Fridays sauce. Served with a side of warm poblano queso for Tsunami style pouring. A classic duet. Oreo® Madness Oreo® Madness NOW Fully Stuffed: House-made giant Oreo® cookies stuffed with Cookies & Cream ice cream, coated in sprinkles, chocolate sauce and fresh strawberries. A chorus of sweet, chocolatey escape.

The OG lyrics guests may think they remember The remix that will make guests sing Sidecar Golden Hour: Bacardí Rum, Hennessy V.S Cognac, triple sec, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, lemon spiral. White Russian PB Skrewball: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Kahlúa, Bailey's Irish Cream, half and half, mini peanut butter cup, strawberry skewer. Alabama Slammer Sweet Home Alabama Slamma': Southern Comfort Whiskey, Disaronno Amaretto, Fanta Orange, grenadine, fresh orange wheel, cherries.

Wait, there's more. The Blackened Cajun Chicken Sandwich, Fried Mushrooms, Mushroom Steak and Mushrooms, and Blackened Chicken Alfredo Pasta are also making a comeback.

Beginning today at participating locations, guests can enjoy themed throwback events from and live music to trivia night and more. Visit and participate in the remastered Fridays vibe by following Fridays Instagram using the #ThrowbackFridays.

The Remixed and Remastered menu is available at participating Fridays locations and online with improved direct ordering at Fridays.com. For more information, or to find restaurant locations, visit Fridays.com.

Menu offerings available while supplies last at participating locations only. Void where prohibited by law. OREO and the OREO wafer design are registered trademarks of the Mondelēz International Group, used under license.

