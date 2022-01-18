EPAM Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

+1 (703) 318-2250 (outside of the U.S.) and providing the conference ID: 9155729.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.epam.com or by dialing +1 (844) 707-0662 or+1 (703) 318-2250 (outside of the U.S.) and providing the conference ID: 9155729.



The replay will be available starting on February 17, 2022 , at 11:00 a.m. ET until

February 24, 2022 , at 11:59 p.m. ET . A replay will be available at https://investors.epam.com or by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 (outside of the U.S.) and entering the conference ID 9155729.The replay will be available starting on, atuntil, at

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. Selected by Newsweek as a 2021 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 40 countries across five continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the last three consecutive years. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies and in 2020, Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest-Growing Firm. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

