Marigny Investments Announces Acquisition of The Gauge House

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marigny Investments, a Denver-based private equity firm, announced today that it has made a majority investment in The Gauge House, a value-added distributor of measurement and instrumentation equipment.

The Gauge House, based in Lafayette, Louisiana, distributes gauges, valves, regulators, tubing, and fittings. Ryan Elwell, who acquired the company in 2000, will continue to lead The Gauge House.

Ryan Elwell, President of The Gauge House, said, "We are very excited about partnering with Josh and Marigny Investments. With Marigny's business knowledge and our team's industry expertise, we have the energy and resources to bring The Gauge House into a successful future."

Josh Sartisky, Partner and founder of Marigny Investments, said, "Ryan and his team have built an amazing business with a culture built around servicing the customer. The Gauge House's strong product line of branded gauges, valves and fittings offers solutions for customers of all industries. I am excited to partner with The Gauge House and continue to build upon its success together."

UMB Bank provided debt financing and Nelson Mullins served as legal counsel for Marigny Investments.

Evangeline Securities served as financial advisor and Babineaux Poche Anthony & Slavich served as legal counsel for The Gauge House.

About The Gauge House

The Gauge House, with locations in Lafayette, LA and Houma, LA, is a value-added distributor of measurement and instrumentation equipment. The company supplies leading brands of pressure and temperature gauges, fittings, valves, tubing and associated products and services such as assembly, calibration, certification and testing. The Gauge House has a 35-year history of supporting customers throughout the United States and internationally. For more information visit www.gaugehouse.com.

About Marigny Investments

Marigny Investments is a Denver-based private equity firm that looks to partner with entrepreneurs seeking to transition their business into the next stage of growth. Marigny Investments targets overlooked opportunities in the B2B Services and Light Manufacturing sectors that have a demonstrated value proposition and recurring revenue. For more information visit www.marignyinvestments.com. For parties interested in exploring a partnership with The Gauge House please email Josh Sartisky (josh@marignyinvestments.com).

