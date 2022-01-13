Light Leverages Cadence Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP for Enhanced Depth Perception in Next-Generation ADAS Systems

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Light™ and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Light has deployed the Cadence® Tensilica® Vision Q7 DSP for use in Light's Clarity™ Depth Perception Platform, which provides long-range, high-resolution depth perception using industry-standard cameras benefiting advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP provides Light with real-time data processing, ensuring low-latency, high-bandwidth transmission of high-resolution output.

Light's solution enables machines to see better than humans by using two or more cameras, novel calibration and unique signal processing to provide unprecedented depth quality across the camera's field of view. Integrating the Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP into Light's solution enables up to 10X faster processing of measured depth compared to a quad-core CPU, improving real-time accuracy and reliability. The highly configurable and extensible Vision Q7 DSP is accompanied by an array of optimized computer vision libraries, optional accelerators and toolchains that efficiently handle such workloads. Light implemented its proprietary multi-view depth perception algorithms via custom instructions using the Tensilica Instruction Extension (TIE) language, resulting in an additional 4X performance improvement with 3X area/power savings.

For ADAS, meeting functional safety requirements with full ISO 26262 compliance with ASIL-D is crucial. The Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP's availability as certified IP along with certified toolchains, libraries and a streamlined failure modes, effects and diagnostic analysis (FMEDA) flow were key factors in Light's selection of the Vision Q7 DSP.

"Light's solution enables machines to see better than humans, and a key part of that is processing that information quickly enough to allow the machine to react to the world around it," said Dave Grannan, CEO, Light. "Integrating the Cadence Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP provides us with enhanced signal processing capabilities at low power with low latency, which complement the technology in the platform, helping us to provide accurate and reliable measured depth for future ADAS systems. Additionally, integrating ISO 26262-certified IP such as the Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP is critical when designing automotive-grade solutions."

"The Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP continues to be the de-facto standard for vision processors in the majority of today's markets, providing both high performance and a low-power envelope," said David Glasco, vice president of research and development for Tensilica IP at Cadence. "Light's innovative approach to depth perception is quite complex and achieves real-time processing with high accuracy by integrating the Vision Q7 DSP into Light's Clarity Depth Perception Platform. This showcases the Vision Q7 DSP's versatility and strengthens our footprint in the intelligent automotive space."

The Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP supports Cadence's Intelligent System Design™ strategy by enabling SoC design excellence. For more information on the Vision Q7 DSP, please visit www.cadence.com/go/VisionQ7adas.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For seven years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at http://www.cadence.com/.

About Light

Light is pioneering real-time 3D perception to redefine how vehicles see the world. By combining the company's breakthroughs in computational imaging with multi-camera calibration and advanced signal processing, Light's technology provides accurate depth at both near and far distances in real time. Founded in 2013, Light is headquartered in Redwood City, CA. See more at www.light.co.

© 2022 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:

SOURCE Light