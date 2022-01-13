LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 65 ADDITIONAL HOMES AT ST. JOHNS PRESERVE

- Phase two will consist of 65 new homes in stately gated community

PALM BAY, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it closed on 65 homesites at St. Johns Preserve, a new gated community in Palm Bay, Florida.

"We're excited to expand our presence in St. Johns Preserve, and in Palm Bay in general, which is a very important market for us in Florida," said Jed Lowry, Corporate Vice President, Florida and NYC Metro Divisions of Landsea Homes. "St. Johns Preserve is a beautiful gated community that boasts a great location and a wonderful diversity of home designs and floorplans to fit any lifestyle that are perfect for 'living in your element.'"

The first phase of St. Johns Preserve, which consisted of 40 homes, sold out in nine months.

"This area of Palm Bay continues to to grow in popularity. Our success and rapid sellout of the first phase of St. Johns Preserve shows the incredibly high demand for these homes in this prime location," added Lowry.

The second phase will include 65 single-family detached homes on generous 50-by-120-foot lots. With varying floor plans, the homes will range from 1,804 to 3,035 square feet, with options for three to five bedrooms and in one or two stories.

Community amenities include a pool, cabana and children's playgrounds. St. Johns Preserve is ideally situated just off the new St. Johns Heritage Parkway with easy access to the I-95 freeway that connects with Jacksonville to the north and Miami to the south. Orlando is only an hour away to the northwest and the beaches and intercoastal are 15 miles to the east. There is also world class golf and fishing close by.

The 200-acre Fred Poppe Regional Park is across the street and features fun regular events such as free drive-in movie nights and Food Truck Fridays. There are sports courts and fields and an 18,000-square-foot community center.

Malabar Road and Palm Bay Road highlight a mix of major retailers, national chains, and local businesses.

Earlier this week, Landsea Homes closed on 200 additional homesites at Country Club Estates, another community in Palm Bay.

For more information about St. Johns Preserve, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/florida/st-johns-preserve/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA., that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provide homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element®." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

