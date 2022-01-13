JARROW FORMULAS® DEBUTS PROBIOTIC+ GUMMIES, A NEW COLLECTION TO SUPPORT DIGESTIVE, IMMUNE AND GUT HEALTH #1 probiotic brand presents first probiotic gummy line with three scientifically-supported products

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrow Formulas , the #1 probiotic brand for customer satisfaction,† announced the launch of its new, innovative product line, Probiotic+ Gummies . The line features three premium, highly efficacious probiotic gummy formulas scientifically-supported to aid digestive, immune and gut health.*

Jarrow Formulas Probiotic+ Gummies

The new Probiotic+ Gummies come at an ideal time when gut and immune health are top-of-mind. After a stressful year, a nationwide survey by Jarrow¹ found that one in four people are prioritizing their gut and immune health in the new year. Of the respondents who reported feeling more stressed in 2021, more than half shared they are taking preventative measures to support their gut health, and one out of five respondents stated keeping their immune health in check as part of their wellness resolution for 2022.

"Jarrow Formulas is a brand rooted in science and recognized as being a pioneer in probiotics and digestive health since it developed the first multistrain probiotic in the Natural Channel more than 35 years ago," said Hanan Wajih, Chief Marketing Officer of Jarrow Formulas. "Science is at the cornerstone of Jarrow and it is what propels the brand's continued innovation in the natural supplement category. The introduction of Probiotic+ Gummies marks a pivotal milestone as Jarrow's first probiotic available in a highly-efficacious gummy form."

Jarrow's Probiotic+ Gummies are formulated with two clinically-studied probiotic strains known to effectively alleviate stomach distress, aid in digestion and nutrient absorption, improve gut barrier, and support immune response. These probiotic strains are resistant to gastric acid, which allow them to deliver effective regulation directly within the gut.

The highly-efficacious Probiotic+ Gummies line comes in three delicious varieties: Probiotic Duo, Probiotic+ Prebiotic, and Probiotic+ Immune. Each product is non-GMO, gluten-free, vegetarian-friendly and contains no artificial flavors, sweeteners, colors, or preservatives.

Probiotic+ Immune Gummies - promotes a healthy digestive system and keeps the immune system strong, day in and day out. *

Features two clinically-studied probiotic strains and contains 2 billion live cells combined with Vitamins C & D and Zinc for dual action — digestive and immune — health support. *





Probiotic Duo Gummies - p romotes digestive and immune health *

Features two clinically-studied probiotic strains and contains 3 billion live cells that naturally work with the body to support a healthy digestive system. *





Probiotic+ Prebiotic Gummies - supports digestion, strengthens the immune system and fuels healthy gut bacteria. *

Features two clinically-studied probiotic strains and contains 2 billion live cells combined with a prebiotic to aid digestion and support the immune system and balance the gut. *

Jarrow Formulas Probiotic+ Gummies are available now at Amazon, Jarrow.com , and select Sprouts locations nationwide, MSRP $19.99 each (60 ct).

To learn more about Jarrow Formulas Probiotic+ Gummies, please visit Jarrow.com and follow us on social media on Instagram and Facebook for news updates and additional information.

About Jarrow Formulas

Jarrow Formulas® was founded in 1977 in Los Angeles by Jarrow L. Rogovin with the goal to promote optimal health with high-quality, effective, affordable, and superior formulation of dietary supplements. Jarrow offers a wide range of scientifically-supported supplements including products that support digestive, bone, brain, heart and immune health, and supplements that aid with energy and metabolism. Jarrow Formulas products are available worldwide in countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

About Vytalogy Wellness

Every day, Vytalogy and its family of brands, Natrol and Jarrow Formulas, bring a vibrant energy to life. Vytalogy Wellness' mission is to be a modern wellness company that fuses science and quality ingredients to create highly-efficacious products that make a transformative impact on consumers' lives. Based in California with more than 600 employees and U.S.-based manufacturing, Vytalogy markets products across multiple channels and many supplement categories. Vytalogy is a portfolio company of New Mountain Capital, LLC. Visit Vytalogy Wellness for more information.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

†Ratings based on results of the 2021 ConsumerLab.com Survey of Supplement Users. More information at www.consumerlab.com/survey .

¹Jarrow Formulas' Google Survey fielded Dec. 2 - 4, 2021.

Jarrow Formulas

SOURCE Jarrow Formulas