Goulston & Storrs Announces January 2022 Director Elevations

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, has promoted three attorneys – Derek Domian (Litigation/Boston), Melissa Rivers (Real Estate/Boston), and Eric Seltzer (Real Estate/New York) – to director effective January 1. All of the attorneys were previously counsel at the firm.

"We are excited to elevate these extremely talented attorneys to director," said Martin Fantozzi, Co-Managing Director at Goulston & Storrs. "They are key players on our team and have proven themselves invaluable to our clients. We look forward to their continued success as shareholders of our firm."

Derek Domian will continue to focus his business litigation practice on a broad range of complex commercial, real estate, leasing, professional liability, and intellectual property disputes. He represents clients in state and federal courts at the trial and appellate levels, as well as before arbitrators, mediators, and regulatory bodies, and routinely advises clients outside of these venues on prelitigation strategies that serve their business interests. Domian received his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School and his B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire.

Melissa Rivers will continue to build her real estate practice, which supports clients across all aspects of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, leasing, financing, and dispositions. She also serves as Co-Chair of the firm's Retail Industry Group. Rivers has been involved in many complex projects including multi-property acquisitions and dispositions, commercial condominium structures, development and leasing of mixed-use projects, and financing of shopping centers. She received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, her M.A. from Emerson College, and her B.A. from Suffolk University.

Eric Seltzer will continue to grow his global real estate practice, which focuses on a wide array of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, developments, financings, joint ventures, preferred equity investments, and recapitalizations. He counsels institutions, operators, developers, entrepreneurs, and tenants in complex commercial real estate transactions in connection with a broad range of asset types, such as office buildings, life sciences properties, hotels, mixed-use properties, multifamily developments, and industrial properties. Seltzer received his J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University and his B.A., summa cum laude, from Syracuse University.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact:

