GNC Partners with Military-Developed Performance Beverage, Echelon

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness brand, GNC , today announced that it has partnered with Echelon, a new military-developed performance beverage from the team behind _USA (Bravo Sierra), for an exclusive nationwide launch. Echelon is now available online at GNC.com and at all GNC stores nationwide.

Co-founded by Justin Guilbert, co-founder of coconut water company Harmless Harvest, and Benjamin Bernet, former L'Oréal executive, Echelon was developed over two years alongside 2,000+ U.S. Military service members who tested and provided first-hand feedback across several iterations of the product. The new ready-to-drink formula combines energy and pre-workout essentials: 300mg of caffeine and 200mg of l-theanine for potent energy and a focused buzz, beta-alanine to target muscular endurance, and a NOS blend to enhance blood flow. Echelon is formulated with low-GI carbohydrate Isomaltulose and fiber. The result is sustained energy with a clean burn – perfect for strength-training, bodybuilding, or getting through an extra shift at work.

Echelon is also the first-ever consumer brand to launch in partnership with The Green Beret Foundation (GBF), a non-profit organization that provides Special Forces Soldiers and their families with emergency and ongoing support. A portion of proceeds from each unit sold will go to the Green Beret Foundation, and the organization's logo will also be featured on every Echelon can.

"Active Military and Veterans work in our stores, in our corporate office, they own franchises, and we have approximately 100 GNC stores at military bases, so we are excited to team up with Echelon on this exclusive launch to further support our heroes and consumers in living well," said Josh Burris, CEO of GNC. "At GNC, we look to partner with cause-driven brands that are both innovative and effective, and Echelon is no exception. We are honored to partner with Echelon in giving back to such an inspirational organization like The Green Beret Foundation."

"Echelon exists because an outstanding group of military service members asked us for a better, smarter, stronger energy and pre-workout source. Two years and dozens of iterations later, this first of its kind 'live' collaboration produced a formula that exceeds their expectations and our wildest dreams," said Justin Guilbert, co-founder of _USA. "With this exceptional product and mission, we sought out the industry and community leaders that walk the talk, specifically toward our military community. We're thrilled to count GNC and The Green Beret Foundation as strategic partners, likeminded organizations enabling us to deliver this innovation across the country while supporting the community."

Echelon comes in three unique flavors, each with a spicy kick from Capsaicin, an active component found in hot peppers:

Berry Habanero : A juicy blend of ripe raspberry and blackberry, with a kick from habanero pepper.

Watermelon Thai Chili : Sweet, juicy watermelon and honeydew with a spicy kick from the potent Thai chili pepper.

Yuzu Cayenne: Crisp and tangy Japanese Yuzu accompanied by a sharp Cayenne spice.

For more information on GNC, or to purchase Echelon, visit https://www.gnc.com/ .

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

About _USA

Led by a team of veterans and CPG experts, _USA (Underscore USA) is the military-native consumer goods company behind ECHELON, the military-developed performance beverage, and BRAVO SIERRA - the award-winning high-performance men's personal care brand. Both brands develop and field-test their products in real time with a community of 2,500+ active service members. All products are made in the U.S.A with clean ingredients and give back a portion of all sales to programs supporting active service members, veterans, and their families.

BRAVO SIERRA is available at Target, Amazon, GNC and Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps Exchanges, as well as on bravosierra.com. ECHELON is exclusively available at GNC and U.S. military bases worldwide. Visit www.bravosierra.com and www.drinkechelon.com .

View original content:

SOURCE GNC