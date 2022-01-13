Exeter names new CFO & Vice Chairman Jason Kulas as Brad Nall announces retirement

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exeter Finance LLC, a leading indirect auto finance company, announced today that Chief Financial Officer Brad Nall will retire from the company. His successor will be auto finance industry veteran Jason Kulas, who will assume duties as the company's new CFO and Vice Chairman next month.

Nall has served as Chief Financial Officer for five years and has held senior leadership roles at Exeter since 2012. In all, he has worked in the financial services sector for more than 25 years.

"Brad has been an incredible leader for our company and has played a key role in every strategic decision we've made as we've grown the company over the last five years. He has been a steady, valuable voice in the C-suite throughout his tenure as CFO, and I am personally sad to see him go," Jason Grubb, CEO, Exeter Finance said. "At the same time, I'm very excited for Brad and his family. He has worked hard for a long time and has earned the retirement that's ahead of him. We all wish him the very best."

Grubb said that Nall will remain with the company into March assisting Kulas through a transition period. Kulas will officially assume the role as Exeter's Chief Financial Officer and Vice Chairman on Feb. 15, 2022.

Kulas has over 25 years of experience in the financial services sector and has served as an Exeter board member and advisor since 2019. He is Non-Executive Chairman of Cash Converters, and most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of EZCORP after previously holding positions as an independent director and as the company's President and Chief Financial Officer. He also served over 10 years in the CFO, President and CEO positions at Santander Consumer USA and was a Managing Director of Investment Banking with J.P. Morgan.

Kulas earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern Methodist University and a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Finance and Marketing from Texas Christian University. He has been involved in a variety of civic and philanthropic activities, including the SMU Dedman College Executive Board, the Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation, Salesmanship Club of Dallas and the Exchange Club of East Dallas.

"Jason understands our industry and knows our company well. He has tremendous vision and incredible leadership abilities, and I know he will be a strong strategic partner to everyone in our organization," Grubb said. "We have plans to grow Exeter to serve more auto dealers and consumers in the years ahead, and Jason is going to be a great asset to have on our executive leadership team."

Grubb's sentiments are echoed by Exeter Board Chairman Tom Dundon, who offers high praise for both Nall and Kulas. "Brad Nall has been an integral part of the executive team that turned Exeter around over the last handful of years and built it into an industry leader. We can't thank him enough. As we grow the company from here, we all agree Jason Kulas is exactly the right leader to help expand our offerings and guide Exeter forward. He possesses both the experience and insight needed to succeed in this critical role, and we couldn't be more excited," Dundon said.

About Exeter Finance

Exeter Finance LLC is an indirect auto finance company headquartered in Irving, Texas. Founded in 2006, the company underwrites, purchases, services, and securitizes retail installment contracts from U.S. automobile dealers. Exeter works with more than 12,000 dealers and 475,000 customers nationwide providing indirect financing for both new and used vehicles. The company has a serviced finance portfolio of more than $7 billion. For more information, visit www.exeterfinance.com.

