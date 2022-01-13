Dynamic Data Concepts Launches New Genius Education Software

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Data Concepts (DDC), the developers behind student information software DDC and 360° Solutions Suite, are pleased to announce the live launch of Genius Education.

As the 7th product created by DDC, the new platform is built with all the stakeholders of a school in mind and has the flexibility to seamlessly integrate with their systems for a much quicker uptime.

For almost 30 years the DDC team has focused on serving clients by remaining close to their processes, needs and workflows. This allowed them to build a customizable system that anticipates and automates the management of private schools.

The executive team believes that by developing from new they are now able to take advantage of emerging technologies by building around them, rather than just adding their functionality.

Genius Education offers 4 key modules or use cases: business offices, development, academics, and admissions. These are all the components of an entire school management system and make it so much easier to integrate into one holistic system.

Founder and CEO Charles Schwartz had to say:

"This is about more than just streamlining processes, it's about unifying a school under one software to create a better experience for all parties. Our gorgeous interface makes school management smart and simple, even from mobile devices."

With a specific focus on K-12 private schools and providing them with a comprehensive solution that integrates with all the other existing tools a school may use, it is a standalone winner in the education software space.

And CMO Grady Teske says:

"We wanted to build a modern platform based on direct insights from schools. So we spent six years rebuilding from the ground up. The result is a powerful system built on automation, integration, and intelligence all in a simple, beautiful user experience."

Today the platform processes over $1B while securely managing over 300 schools and 100,000 active daily users.

This is why the Genius Education promise reads:

"Every school's management system is unique and we're here to build on top of it, not replace it. Whatever existing school products you have, we will augment them so you have a system that runs more smoothly, saves you money, and takes half the time to maintain."

The new software is already available for demo. For more information, you can contact the team at GeniusEducation.com or (718)259-3636

