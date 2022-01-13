DEWAR'S wins Brand Innovator of the year 2022 at Whisky Magazine's Icons of Whisky and Stephanie Macleod maintains the title of Master Blender of the Year at the International Whisky Competition

DEWAR'S® CLAIMS NEW HONORS AT INTERNATIONAL WHISKY AWARDS DEWAR'S wins Brand Innovator of the year 2022 at Whisky Magazine's Icons of Whisky and Stephanie Macleod maintains the title of Master Blender of the Year at the International Whisky Competition

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWAR'S® Scotch Whisky, the world's most awarded blended Scotch whisky is continuing to gain recognition for its consistent innovation in whisky production, a tradition carried forward by Master Blender Stephanie Macleod.

Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender Of The Year

At the 2022 Whisky Magazine's Icons of Whisky and World Whiskies Awards, which took place in Scotland, Dewar's was aptly named Brand Innovator of the year. This annual ceremony takes place to celebrate the best and brightest people and places in the sector – not just the distilleries and the teams that work in them, but also the individuals and businesses that support and promote the category. DEWAR'S has long been a pioneer among whisky brands since its founding in 1846, fostering a unique production process and bringing people together across cultures. In addition to the brand's heritage portfolio, in more recent years, the company has released a new range of eight-year-old cask finished whiskies inclusive of DEWAR'S Ilegal Smooth, DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth, DEWAR'S Portuguese Smooth, and DEWAR'S Japanese Smooth with more to come.

This honor comes shortly after the successful showing at the 2021 International Whisky Competition (IWC), where DEWAR'S Double Double 32-Year-Old and DEWAR'S Master Blender, Stephanie Macleod both won 'Best Blended Scotch Whisky' and 'Master Blender of The Year' respectively for the third year running. Macleod made history in 2019 as the first woman to win the IWC award. DEWAR'S Double Double 32-Year-Old, known for its rich treacle notes with a silky-smooth finish, received an outstanding score of 95 from the expert panel, including whisky author Sébastien Gavillet and world-renowned mixologist Francesco Lafranconi. DEWAR'S Double Double 32-Year-Old, which is processed using a unique "four-stage aging process" and is finished in Pedro Ximenez Sherry Casks, is part of the innovative DEWAR'S Double Double range conceived by Macleod. This range launched two years ago as an ultra-premium blended scotch series.

"At DEWAR'S we aim to push the boundaries of what is expected from the whisky category and have a long-standing commitment to innovation, so we are delighted with our success in these competitions. These accolades further establish the brand's commitment to premium scotch and reinforce its reputation as the most awarded blended scotch whisky in the world," says Brian Cox, Vice President, DEWAR'S Scotch Whisky, North America.

Commenting on the wins, Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for DEWAR'S added: "It is an honor to be named Master Blender of the Year in the International Whisky Competition. I accept this award on behalf of the whole team at DEWAR'S, who have shown relentless hard work and dedication, despite the challenges this past year has held. It is incredibly rewarding to see these efforts appreciated, particularly for our innovative production methods across the portfolio."

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY ©2021 DEWAR'S BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY 40% ALC. BY VOL

IMPORTED BY JOHN DEWAR'S & SONS COMPANY, CORAL GABLES, FL

About DEWAR'S

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 15-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 18-Year-Old, DEWAR'S Double Double Series, DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth and the exclusive DEWAR'S 25. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying ageing process, which involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka.

Founded more than 158 years ago, in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi currently employs nearly 7,000, operates more than 20 production facilities, including bottling, distilling and manufacturing sites in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow @BacardiLimited.

Media Contacts:

Zara Biggs

Nike Communications

zbiggs@nikecomm.com

Brand Innovator of the year award 2022

(PRNewsfoto/DEWAR’S)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DEWAR'S