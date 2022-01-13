AtWork Announces 34 Percent Year Over Year Sales Growth in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing staffing franchises, recently released their 2021 sales revenue numbers, showing a 34 percent increase over 2020 sales performance.

(PRNewsfoto/AtWork Group)

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic AtWork had seen several consecutive years of double-digit growth as the company continued its national expansion. As it was for many businesses, 2020 was challenging, but the growth that AtWork would experience in 2021 was already becoming evident as the year ended with a strong uptick in sales revenue. That trend accelerated as the new year progressed and AtWork consistently saw unprecedented sales numbers. Company leadership expects this trend to continue as they expand their nationwide footprint, with the goal of reaching over 300 locations, and $1 billion in sales, by 2029.

"We're pleased to see yet another year of double-digit growth and we're excited to have wildly exceeded our target 15 percent year over year growth for 2021," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. "As always, AtWork is serving the needs of our talent and clients from both a business development and customer service perspective. It is a direct reflection of our mission statement, to be "AtWork for You" to our clients and talent on a daily basis, and our growth is the result of this continued commitment."

In addition to achieving such impressive sales growth, AtWork also sold 19 new franchise territories. This aggressive expansion into new markets will allow AtWork to continue to see tremendous sales results in the future.

"We are very pleased with our industry-leading performance for 2021," said Craig Kirby, Chief Financial Officer of AtWork. "Our results consistently outperformed the industry throughout the year thus creating an optimistic 2022 forecast."

To learn more about AtWork visit AtWork.com.

For information about franchise opportunities, visit AtWorkFranchise.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AtWork Group