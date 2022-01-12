Protiviti Promotes 52 Leaders to Managing Director and Senior Director Positions

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 42 of its directors to the position of managing director and 10 to the position of senior director. The new managing directors and senior directors span several of Protiviti's solution groups, including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting and Business Performance Improvement, as well as its operations function.
"The career advancement to managing and senior director at Protiviti is an exceptional achievement. Through their leadership, Protiviti's managing and senior directors demonstrate our values and go over and above for our people and clients," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Our newest promotes join a global team of Protiviti leaders in assisting our clients with their critical business problems and offering innovative and transformative ways for their organizations to achieve meaningful growth."
New Managing Directors
Internal Audit and Financial Advisory
Justin Bates – Washington, D.C.
Anthony Chigazola – San Francisco
Esther Delgado – London, U.K.
Sharon Delgado – Fort Lauderdale
Heather Eastham – Fort Lauderdale
Kristin Forester – Boston
Erin Gladysz – Tampa
Gareth Gruffydd – Los Angeles
Sean Humphreys – Cleveland, Ohio
Francesco Monini – Milan, Italy
Tobias Nowak – Munich, Germany
Cristina Peano – Milan, Italy
Agustin Pérez Gonzalez – Mexico City
Katie Powell – Tampa
Alan Starr – Dallas
Risk and Compliance
Christy Callaghan – New York City
Jas Jalaf – London, U.K.
Kaitlin Kirkham-Cooper – San Francisco
Christine Reisman – St. Louis
Jeffrey Smith – Cleveland, Ohio
Owen Strijland – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Asa Sum – Philadelphia
Technology Consulting
Dusty Anderson – Phoenix
Tricia Callahan – Dallas
Rish Dua - Chicago
Jon Medina – San Francisco
Patrick Nesmith - Atlanta
Damon Owen – New York City
Vijan Patel - Houston
Luca Risi – Milan, Italy
Payal Shah – Los Angeles
Sandip Shah – Chicago
Ernst Stoelhorst – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Will Thomas – Winchester, VA
Chad Wolcott – Boston
Business Performance Improvement
Henry Bonilla - Houston
Justin Krystopher – New York City
Chris Melissakis – New York City
Marty Murray – Toronto, Canada
Zachary Unger – New York City
Eric Williams – Dallas
Masaki Yoshida – Tokyo, Japan
New Senior Directors
Technology Consulting
Lucas Lau – New York City
Rupesh Mahto – Sydney, Australia
Vinayak Ram – London, U.K.
Business Performance Improvement
William Kosovitch – New York City
John Weber – Kansas City
Operations
Annette Gomes – Finance and Operations
Christina Hardin – Talent Management
David Shackelford – Business Intelligence
Elaine Poucher – Recruiting
Michelle Ratcliffe – Learning and Development
In addition to these managing director and senior director promotes, Protiviti has promoted nearly 1,000 people to positions across the organization in 57 of its offices in countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, The Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.
"We're dedicated to providing career advancement opportunities as part of our overall meaningful rewards and recognition program," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "This year's promoted employees are exceptional professionals who lead by example, demonstrate Protiviti's values of integrity, inclusion and innovation, and team together to serve our clients in exceptional ways."
About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach, and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.
Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.
Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.
