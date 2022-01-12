Nulogy and Vantree Systems Partner to Accelerate Data Automation for Contract Suppliers

Software provider partnership will streamline contract supplier operations for new efficiency levels

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, and Vantree Systems , a Montreal, QC-based company that provides automated EDI solutions for supply chain operations, today announced a partnership to accelerate data automation for contract suppliers.

Vantree offers a fully customizable EDI solution for supply chain businesses, down to each trading partner relationship and each document type. Through various ERP integrations facilitating data exchange, businesses can improve data accuracy, flexibility, and collaboration with their supply chain.

Nulogy is the only purpose-built multi-enterprise platform for co-packing and contract manufacturer networks, enabling fast-moving consumer goods brands and their suppliers to collaborate seamlessly on a centralized, data-driven, AI-enabled platform. The Nulogy Multi-enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform also enables the digitization of shop floor processes of contract suppliers for enhanced line efficiency and profitability.

Through the partnership with Vantree, Nulogy-enabled supply chain facilities can leverage data integrations necessary to help trading partners—such as contract manufacturers and co-packers— communicate and interact at the speed of today's market.

Vantree's solutions surpass manual data exchange processes in speed, efficiency and most importantly accuracy, just as the Nulogy Shop Floor Solution automates the data flow on contract supplier shop floors for reduced waste and improved service levels.

"As the premiere solution provider for EDI and API automation, at Vantree we understand the potential for data automation to help propel businesses to a new level of efficiency and growth," said Scott Brooks, President & CTO at Vantree Systems. "It simply made sense to work side by side with Nulogy to integrate data automation throughout their contract supplier customer base."

"The speed and volatility of today's global market demand new solutions for contract suppliers to optimize their operations," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "Through our partnership with Vantree Systems, we are able to clearly demonstrate how digitization can supplant manual operational workflows and deliver a new level of business stability and efficiency for contract manufacturers and co-packers around the world."

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables consumer brands and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes contract manufacturing and co-packing operations, while empowering consumer brands and their external suppliers to accelerate network responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

Nulogy.com

About Vantree Systems

Vantree delivers strategic EDI & API automation solutions, driven by a partner-for-life philosophy and a deep commitment to seamlessly enable businesses. Based in Montreal, Quebec, Vantree earns trust with a human approach founded on authenticity, curiosity, and care. After more than 25 successful years in business, Vantree is proud to continue to create memorable, inspiring, and engaging experiences for customers with a focus on EDI and non-EDI products that help streamline operations through automation and simplify the user experience. Learn more by visiting www.vantree.com .

