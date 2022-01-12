In the Global Adhesives & Sealants Market, Developing Asia/Pacific Countries Offer Strong Potential

CLEVELAND, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis of the global adhesives and sealants market projects the Asia/Pacific region to account for over 70% of global volume demand growth between 2020 and 2025.

Expanding manufacturing output will fuel sales gains across a number of major markets in the region, boosting adhesives and sealants use in packaging, tapes and labels, motor vehicles, electronics, and footwear, among other applications:

China's global dominance in a number of key end-use industries – including appliances, electronics, footwear, furniture, machinery, and packaging – will continue to bolster the country's position as the world's top consumer of adhesives and sealants.

In emerging economies in the region, suppliers of packaging adhesives will benefit from rising demand for packaged consumer goods, supported by growing urban populations and improving disposable income levels.

A rebound in motor vehicle production in Japan and South Korea will support demand in these countries.

India to See Fastest Growth of Any Major National Market Worldwide

While China is expected to account for half of Asia/Pacific market gains through 2025, faster growth is occurring in India, Indonesia, Thailand, and other countries with developing manufacturing sectors. Reactive adhesives and sealants, which are commonly used as epoxies in electrical and electronic products, particularly stand to benefit.

India will see the most rapid advances of any major national market globally, boosted by rising:

public infrastructure spending, which will drive strong growth in domestic construction activity (and related adhesives and sealants use)

domestic sales of motor vehicles, which will fuel output and capacity expansions by major automakers in the country

Global Adhesives & Sealants, now available from the Freedonia Group, provides historical data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for global adhesives and sealants demand in metric tons and current US dollars (including inflation) at the global, regional, and country levels. Demand is presented by market and product type.

Markets:

construction

packaging

tapes and labels

consumer goods

transportation equipment

textiles

other markets (e.g., appliances, electrical and electronic product manufacturing, furniture assembly, machinery production, etc.)

Product types:

water-based

solvent-based

reactive

hot melts

natural (e.g., cellulosic adhesives, protein adhesives, vegetable oil-based sealants)

other products (e.g., bituminous, sodium silicate, polyvinyl butyral)

