Denver International Airport partners with Enstoa

NEW YORK, January 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enstoa, Inc. today announced that they have been engaged by the Denver International Airport for an ambitious three-year digital transformation initiative.

Denver International Airport (DEN) is beloved by aviation professionals and passengers alike for its innovative architecture, spaciousness, organization, sustainability, and efficient logistics. With its iconic peaked roof, the airport has come to symbolize its city and region. It has consistently won honors from top publications and been voted the "Best Airport in North America" for four years in a row. Already the primary economic engine for the state of Colorado, DEN plans to greatly expand its capacity with new international routes while maintaining world-class service levels. Pursuing a vision of serving 100 million passengers per year, DEN strives to be the transportation hub of choice for both regional and international routes.

Realizing these ambitious goals means maximizing real estate and investing in continued operational excellence and sustainability. DEN is creating a strategic plan to inform and direct this multi-year initiative. Berit Ortwein, DEN's Director of Program Management, will leverage her deep knowledge of logistics, scheduling, and complex construction methodologies to ensure the success of this project.

Enstoa's extensive expertise in helping clients accelerate and maximize the return on investment of public infrastructure and transportation construction projects makes them a fitting partner for DEN. They provide evidence-based insights to help spend capital more strategically, maximize output and avoid expensive mistakes.

Ortwein shares, "We've been assessing the strategic environment so we can understand where we excel, where we need work, and what the future will bring to our industry. We use Oracle's Primavera Unifier for our day-to-day data management, but we know it's capable of more. For years, Enstoa has been helping Unifier users achieve greater efficiencies and capabilities. We're delighted to be partnering with Enstoa to develop and implement our expanded digital strategy, because we know it will be essential to achieving our exciting new vision."

Enstoa will deliver five key services to DEN: Primavera Unifier enhancements, Primavera Analytics, integrations, user enablement and training, and ongoing support. They'll begin the engagement with a digital "health check" and a ten-week "Sprint 0." During this initial phase, interactive sessions with key personnel will identify performance initiatives, plan future-state systems architecture, and build the business case for upgrading DEN's capital projects capabilities.

"After Sprint 0, Denver International Airport will be well on their way to achieving their ambitious goals. They'll have a digital road map that will help guide them in every aspect of their transformation," said Enstoa CEO Jordan Cram. "By leveraging the enormous data they already have in their systems, they'll be better able to make informed strategic decisions, better manage costs and schedules, and excel at quality and sustainability."

About DEN

Denver International Airport is the eighth-busiest airport in the world and the third-busiest airport in the United States. With 69 million passengers traveling through the airport in 2019, DEN is one of the busiest airline hubs in the world's largest aviation market. DEN is the primary economic engine for the state of Colorado, employing over 35,000 people and generating more than $33.5 billion for the region annually. It offers nonstop flights to about 215 destinations and serves around 28 international destinations in 14 countries.

About Enstoa

Founded in 2007, Enstoa is the only company with an exclusive focus on accelerated digital transformation for the built environment. Clients are empowered to build and do more through advanced technology, decades' worth of benchmarking data, industry-leading expertise, and evidence-based change management. Enstoa's unrivalled blend of solutions and skills means that even the most complex projects and portfolios can achieve true digital transformation and 360° visibility. The company services clients across a wide range of industries including energy, healthcare, engineering and construction, public infrastructure, transportation, and manufacturing. For more information, visit http://www.enstoa.com.

