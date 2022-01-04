Winc to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on January 5, 2022

Winc Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, As Well As Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Its Real-time, Interactive Presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. ("Winc" or the "Company") (NYSE American: WBEV), one of the fastest-growing at-scale beverage companies in the United States, is pleased to announce that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. This presentation will be an opportunity for Winc to share more on its growth strategy and recent company highlights.

This live online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Geoff McFarlane, CEO and co-founder, and Brian Smith, President and co-founder, in real time. Following the presentation, McFarlane and Smith will open the floor for questions submitted by the audience.

Winc will be presenting at 10:30 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and ir.winc.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage include companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Winc

Winc is one of the fastest growing at-scale beverage companies in the United States with a successful national portfolio of brands fueled by an omni-channel distribution network. Winc's unique digital-first marketing strategy and platform, Winc.com, drive e-commerce, deep customer connections, and data analytics, which we leverage across our expanding network of wholesale and retail partners to develop and scale brands, propelling its powerful omni-channel growth strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", such as statements regarding Winc's expectations regarding expansion of its organic wine offerings and total addressable market for organic wines. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Winc's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Winc's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 9, 2021. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . Winc undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Matt Thelen

Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel

invest@winc.com

424-353-1767

