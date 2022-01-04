NEW SMART WATER INNOVATION IS SO POWERFUL STYLES WITHOUT A HANDLE ARE OFFERED FOR ENHANCED EXPERIENCES AT THE SINK

Moen Launches Smart Faucet with Best-in-Class Motion Control Technology for Completely Touchless Operation NEW SMART WATER INNOVATION IS SO POWERFUL STYLES WITHOUT A HANDLE ARE OFFERED FOR ENHANCED EXPERIENCES AT THE SINK

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the only faucet you never have to touch. A CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, the Smart Faucet with Motion Control is Moen's latest advancement in the Moen Smart Water Network. The next generation of Moen's award-winning Smart Faucet, the Smart Faucet with Motion Control features new touchless technology that allows the user to control temperature and water flow by using simple hand motions. The technology is so advanced, Moen has designed a version of the faucet without a handle.

Moen® Smart Faucet with Motion Control in Nio™

"Our research shows that our customers are increasingly choosing to operate their Smart Faucets by using the hands-free sensor, in addition to the voice-activation feature," says Mark-Hans Richer, senior vice president, chief marketing and innovation officer, Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group. "Knowing this, we set out to enhance the functionality of our current Smart Faucet, leveraging our best-in-class smart water technology to develop a new, one-of-a-kind experience. Now, the conveniences previously only offered by voice control – including allowing homeowners to set temperature – are also available via the touchless sensor. This patent-pending advancement gives homeowners more flexibility and personalization options, so they can engage their faucet in the way they prefer most."

This unique Motion Control technology allows users to operate the faucet with simple hand motions that make it easy and quick to select the exact temperature they need. Homeowners can choose from hot, warm or cold water with a simple swipe of the hand over the sensor. Within the corresponding Moen Smart Water App, homeowners can also set default temperatures for hot, warm and cold, based on their own personal preferences, for when the sensor is activated. The app also allows users to select the gesture scheme that works best for them to customize the actions.

In addition to the newly advanced touchless control, the Smart Faucet with Motion Control offers all of the features and benefits of the current Moen Smart Faucet, including:

Four ways to control the faucet : voice activation via a digital voice assistant (Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant), smartphone app, the handle, and a touchless sensor – now with enhanced gesture control functionality.

Voice-activated capabilities :

Remote management and activation with the Moen Smart Water App. Users can create a virtually unlimited number of presets to simplify operation, setting both temperature and volume to make voice commands easier. Additionally, consumers' water usage can be monitored and communicated through the smartphone app to help homeowners understand their daily consumption so they can make changes, if they like, to improve their water footprint.

A Style for Everyone:

The enhanced touchless technology is so powerful and intuitive, Moen will be launching two styles designed without a handle – as there's no need to ever touch the faucet to operate it – for a high-design, minimalist appearance. The Smart Faucet with Motion Control is also available in four different styles with a handle spanning traditional to transitional to modern aesthetics, so homeowners never have to sacrifice personal style to experience the benefits of smart innovation.

Combining the best of striking style and innovative functionality, the available collections including Smart Faucet with Motion Control are:

Nio ™ pulldown faucet: Chrome, Black Stainless, Matte Black and Spot Resist ™ Stainless finishes – Nio is also available in a handle-less version

Paterson ™ pulldown faucet: Chrome, Matte Black and Spot Resist Stainless finishes

Sinema ™ pulldown faucet: Chrome, Matte Black, Polished Nickel and Spot Resist Stainless finishes

Weymouth® pulldown faucet: Brushed Gold, Chrome, Matte Black, Oil Rubbed Bronze, Polished Nickel and Spot Resist Stainless finishes

The original Moen Smart Faucet is also available in 16 styles with multiple finishes to suit any design preference.

About the Moen Smart Water App:

Users can control their faucet and customize their experience through the Moen Smart Water App, a whole-home Smart Water Network that connects consumers to their water and allows users to manage all their Moen connected products in one platform—including the Smart Faucet and Smart Water Security System.

In 2022, the Moen Smart Water App will allow users to integrate their Smart Faucet with other Moen Smart Water products to provide advanced water control, such as winterization and burst protection. For example, in the case of extreme cold temperatures, a homeowner can use the app to turn off water to the home using the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff and purge the water lines with their Smart Faucet with one click to help prevent water damage or a burst pipe. The Moen Smart Water interactive iOS/Android™ smartphone app is available as a free download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

All Smart Faucets feature a Moen warranty* to ensure superior quality.

For more information about the new Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control, please visit moen.com/smart-home.

*For complete warranty information, visit moen.com. Important exclusions apply. Warranty only applies to original purchaser.

Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates

Google, Android, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC

ABOUT MOEN

Moen is the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, offering a vast array of stylish and innovative kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks, garbage disposals, leak detection products and connected home offerings for residential applications that give consumers more power than ever before to understand and control the water that flows through their homes. These thoughtful designs deliver an exceptional user experience and elevate the way people interact with water every day. In addition, Moen Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today's facilities.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. Moen anchors the Global Plumbing Group (GPG), which also includes several brands under the House of Rohl® including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert®. Fortune Brands' other brands include Fiberon® composite decking and railing products, Master Lock® and Sentry® Safe security products, LARSON® storm doors and windows, MasterBrand Cabinets® and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com .

