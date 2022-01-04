- MCRA assists multiple clients with obtaining CPT codes and payment reassignments following the September CPT Coding Editorial Panel meeting and publication of CMS' CY 2022 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) final rule.

MCRA Assists Multiple Clients with Successfully Obtaining CPT Codes and Hospital Payment Reassignments - MCRA assists multiple clients with obtaining CPT codes and payment reassignments following the September CPT Coding Editorial Panel meeting and publication of CMS' CY 2022 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) final rule.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MCRA, LLC, a leading medical device focused regulatory advisory firm and clinical research organization (CRO) integrating U.S. and International Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Trial Operations, Reimbursement and Market Access, Healthcare Compliance, Cybersecurity, and Quality Assurance support is pleased to announce its involvement with successfully obtaining several new CPT codes and payment reassignments on behalf of numerous clients.

MCRA Logo (PRNewsFoto/MCRA)

Prior to the publication of the rules, MCRA worked with CMS to establish appropriate payment assignment for several clients and received validation of the decisions with the publication of the Final CY 2022 Payment Rules for Medicare Hospital and Physician Payments on November 2, 2021.

In addition, following the September CPT Coding Editorial Panel meeting the AMA published its final decisions validating that MCRA successfully collaborated with its clients and with relevant specialty societies to establish several Category III CPT codes as well as a Category I CPT code, the latter of which required stringent publication requirements and robust utilization data.

Vincent Lesniewski, Senior Director, Market Access, at Centinel Spine said, "Through our collaboration with and guidance from the MCRA reimbursement team, we are pleased to report a successful panel meeting and the issuance of a permanent CPT code that will allow providers to report use of the prodiscL™ technology at two levels".

Debbie Garner, Co-CEO, of FemSelect said, "We are thrilled with the outcome of our work with the MCRA team to establish appropriate hospital outpatient and ASC payment assignment, allowing for women who suffer from the symptoms of pelvic organ prolapse to access the EnPlace technology."

Nestor Jaramillo, President and CEO, of Nuwellis said, "With the help of MCRA's Reimbursement team, Ultrafiltration with Aquadex has realized key reimbursement milestones in 2021, with the successful assignment of a CPT code and a payment assignment in the hospital outpatient setting."

Tonya Dowd, MCRA's Vice President of Reimbursement Health Economics and Market Access said, "Establishing new coding mechanisms and appropriate payment assignment is imperative to ensure market access for patients who can benefit from our clients' innovative therapies. We are delighted that our Reimbursement, Health Economics and Market Access team, collaborated well with the respective organizations to achieve this success for them."

About MCRA, LLC: MCRA is the leading privately held independent medical device and biologics Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and advisory firm. MCRA delivers to its clients industry experience at integrating five business value creators: regulatory, clinical research, reimbursement, healthcare compliance, and quality assurance to provide a dynamic, market-leading effort from innovation conception to commercialization. MCRA's integrated application of these key value-creating initiatives provides unparalleled value for its clients. MCRA has offices in Washington, DC, Hartford, CT, and New York, NY, and served nearly 1,000 clients globally. Its core focus areas of therapeutic experience include orthopedics, spine, biologics, cardiovascular, diagnostic imaging, wound care, artificial intelligence, dental, general surgery, digital health, neurology, robotics, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices and medical device cybersecurity. www.mcra.com

About Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC: Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC (VB) founded MCRA in 2004. VB is headquartered in New York City and specializes in merchant banking activities for the neuromusculoskeletal industry as a full life cycle investor, investing in all stages in companies from inception through growth. VB is dedicated to financing healthcare innovation globally. www.vbllc.com

