iShared announces NO LTL Overlength Shipment Fee Guarantee

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to both LTL providers' General Rate Increases, and very high fees for overlength shipments, iShared Transportation announced today a NO LTL Overlength Shipment Fee Guarantee.

NO LTL Overlength Shipment Fee Guarantee.

LTL providers have also capped the size of shipments that they will even accept, to various degrees, leaving customers with larger pallet-count shipments in a bind.

Why is this happening?

Bill Morrisroe, Chief Sales Officer & EVP, stated, "Because our industry's capacity remains very tight, and larger-sized shipments do not fit the traditional LTL service mode very well. So, the shipper either gets charged more, or they are told that they cannot get a spot quote for larger orders. That forces them into the even more expensive Full Truckload market."

What is the best solution for these shippers?

iShared Transportation has a Shared Truckload network that thrives on large LTL shipments. This service provides the best shipping solution for The Space Between LTL and FTL. It utilizes Pallet Rating, instead of NMFC classifications, Linear Foot Rules and Dimensional Weight upcharges. This allows a shipper not only to avoid additional Overlength fees, but also eliminates NMFC class re-bills, and higher freight charges for large shipments.

Besides the savings, what are other benefits of Shared Truckload?

This service virtually eliminates cross-docking and excess freight handling, which reduces OS&D and Freight Claims to near-zero. The truck moves in a much more direct route from the shipper to the consignee, which reduces circuitous miles and wasted energy and fuel. Those efficiency gains, versus traditional LTL service, make Shared Truckload (STL), the perfect solution in times like these, when shippers are struggling to find the right capacity to get their product to market.

Take it from one of our customers, Libardo Arikape, at Plastic Components, Miami, Florida:

We've always had a need for Shared Truckload Services but never knew where to turn to. This used to result in us paying for truckload services without filling a whole truck

Harold Baerga with iShared explained the benefits of Shared Truckload Services and I immediately knew this was something our company would benefit from. Our freight is oversized so eliminating break bulks and reducing handling were big selling points for us. As a result of using iShared Transportation we have now cut shipping costs and we've had 0 damages thus far. Their entire team always goes above and beyond for us.

