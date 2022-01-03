Miller Family Wine Company Launches New Non-Alcoholic Wine Brand in Collaboration with Celebrity Chef Cat Cora

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Family Wine Company is pleased to announce its newest wine venture, Hand on Heart – a collection of premium, non-alcoholic wines developed in collaboration with Iron Chef Cat Cora.

The Miller Family Wine Company has built a reputation for making high quality wines sourced from both its own Central Coast estate vineyards and extraordinary vineyards throughout California. For the first time ever, Miller Family Wine Company is venturing into the non-alcoholic wine space with the launch of Hand on Heart, a new venture that puts quality and taste first and foremost.

Hand-crafted by esteemed winemakers with over 50 years of collective experience, and sourced from exceptional vineyards across the leading wine regions of California, Hand on Heart's lineup of non-alcoholic wines are made for wine lovers who are looking for an occasional change of pace but don't want to compromise on taste. Using cutting-edge technology to gently remove the alcohol while preserving the delicate aromas, flavors, and mouthfeel – all things that "are imperative in great wine," says Head Winemaker Jonathan Nagy – Hand on Heart is raising the bar in the non-alcoholic beverage category. Adds Nagy, "We approach these just as we would any premium wine, and though the alcohol is extracted in these wines, they consistently and harmoniously highlight desirable characters and textures." What's more, the wines, including a Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Rosé, are lower in sugar, calories, and carbs than most other zero- and low-alcohol beverages, making them the perfect fit for the wine-loving wellness enthusiast.

"As health and wellness considerations have cemented themselves as key factors in consumers' purchase decisions, the alcoholic beverage industry has responded with an influx of innovation aimed at meeting our consumers' changing needs," says Tommy Gaeta, Director of Marketing. "While there are an increasing number of premium non-alcoholic spirit and beer offerings out there, non-alcoholic wine options continue to be extremely limited." Looking to fill this void, Gaeta explains that the Miller Family Wine Company team set out to produce "palate-pleasing options that place an emphasis on quality and are well suited for occasions when consumers want to skip the alcohol but not the wine."

"We're thrilled to meet the needs of both the wine lovers wanting to explore something new and those who are choosing to forgo alcohol all together, all without having to waver in our own standards of excellence," says Nicholas Miller, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Indeed, quality is of the utmost importance to the Miller Family Wine Company, who developed the brand in collaboration with Cat Cora, a world-renowned chef, tastemaker, and health and wellness enthusiast. Says Cora, "For some time I've been on a mission to find a non-alcoholic wine for people like myself who are seekers of superb flavors, want to enjoy a delicious wine, even in the dry times, and aspire to embrace a balance of health, wellness, and great food. So I am thrilled to be involved with Hand on Heart. It's vibrant, complex, food-friendly – absolute perfection."

Adds Gaeta, "We could not be more excited to be able to bring the wide array of sober curious consumers out there a non-alcoholic wine that they will be able to truly enjoy. And we are only just getting started."

Hand on Heart wines will be available on January 1, 2022, just in time for those partaking in "Dry January" after indulging during the busy holiday season. Ask for them at your local retailer or purchase online at www.handonheartwine.com , and follow along on Instagram @handonheartwine and Facebook @handonheartwine. For more information on Cat Cora, visit www.catcora.com .

Miller Family Wine Company

Miller Family Wine Company is a division of the Thornhill Companies – the industry-leading umbrella brand of one of California's premier winegrowing families, the Miller Family, who have been farming California's Central Coast for five generations. Miller Family Wine Company includes the prestigious Bien Nacido Estates and acclaimed national branded wine labels such as Butternut, J. Wilkes, optik, Ballard Lane, Smashberry, Barrel Burner, Volunteer, and Hand on Heart wines, in addition to control label brands for prominent retailers across the U.S. and the French Camp vineyard in Paso Robles. For more information on Miller Family Wine Company, please visit www.millerfamilywinecompany.com .

