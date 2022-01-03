JET LINX TO RESUME JET CARD MEMBERSHIP SALES ON A LIMITED BASIS

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx , the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing aircraft management, joint ownership, and Jet Card membership services through its network of 20 exclusive, private terminal locations across the country, today announced the limited resumption of its Executive Jet Card sales, which were temporarily suspended as of October 1st, 2021 to ensure Jet Linx guaranteed services to its jet card members nationwide during the spike in peak travel over the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays. Commencing January 1st, sales of new Jet Cards will be limited and subject to a waitlist at each Jet Linx private terminal location based upon the capacity of Jet Linx's exclusive closed fleet of private jet aircraft and the status of Membership Tier priority. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"In order to safeguard the quality and reliability of our Jet Card service offering during this unprecedented spike in demand for private aviation, we are restricting our number of new Jet Card Members and resuming sales on an extremely limited basis," said Mr. Walker. "Since the launch of our Jet Card in 2004, we have provided guaranteed availability, hourly rates and safety excellence for all Jet Linx clients, and this managed, limited approach to new Jet Card sales will enable us to do just that while continuing to provide the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star standard of service excellence in private aviation."

In October 2021, Jet Linx announced its first-ever suspension of Jet Card Membership sales in response to industry-wide supply challenges which arose as a result of the record demand for private jet travel in the wake of COVID-19. Implementing a waitlist and tiered priority structure is part of Jet Linx overarching Fleet Demand Assurance Program that was instituted last fall to maximize access and guarantee availability for all of its Jet Card Members.

This past November, Jet Linx was selected as the first operator to receive ARGUS's new Platinum Elite safety ranking, the aviation industry's first continuous Safety Management System (SMS) monitoring and evaluation system to track real-time safety practices. As the worldwide leader in specialized aviation services that allow organizations around the globe to improve their operational and safety decision making, the ARGUS Platinum Elite rating introduces new level of dedication to ensuring world-class safety standards are met and provides the flying public increased visibility into the safety of business aviation.

In addition to the ARGUS Platinum Elite standard, Jet Linx also remains an IS-BAO Stage 3 certified operator, the highest international safety standard in the world.

For more information on Jet Linx Jet Card Membership, please visit www.jetlinx.com/jet-card-memberships.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card, joint ownership, and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

