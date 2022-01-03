ARLO JOINS MATTER TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF OPEN-SOURCE STANDARD FOR MORE SEAMLESS SMART HOME EXPERIENCE

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced its support for Matter, a connectivity standard built around a shared belief that smart home devices should be seamlessly interoperable, secure and reliable. Arlo is joining industry leaders to participate in the development of the open-source standard, further enhancing its ability to provide an integrated smart home security experience.

Through engineering efforts and partnerships, Arlo has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to an unmatched cross-platform experience. Arlo users benefit from more efficient, integrated access to popular Arlo features no matter which third-party smart home device is used in their home. Arlo's support for Matter further underscores the brand's agnostic stance in the smart home space, emphasizing its leadership and ongoing commitment to broad-range compatibility.

"We're thrilled to affirm our partnership with Matter and be at the forefront of guiding the specification as it takes shape," said Tejas Shah, Chief Information Officer and SVP of Software and Services at Arlo. "Innovation is at the core of Arlo's DNA. Collaboration with Matter members to advance the integration between Internet of Things devices – ultimately delivering home security solutions that are highly intuitive, secure, and simple to use – is the driving force behind our commitment."

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products, services, and news coming out of CES 2022, visit www.arlo.com.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

