ARLO CLINCHES 2022 CES INNOVATION AWARD FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR WITH UNVEIL OF ALL-NEW ARLO SECURITY SYSTEM

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced the Arlo Security System, a comprehensive DIY security monitoring solution that rounds out the Arlo ecosystem for greater peace of mind. Recognized as a 2022 CES Innovation Award honoree, the Arlo Security System features a first-of-its-kind, all-in-one multi-sensor capable of eight different sensing functions – a standout feature compared to single-sensing solutions – and a security hub with an integrated keypad. The system effortlessly works with Arlo security camera devices, the Arlo App, and Arlo Secure service plan to provide home and small business owners with the ultimate security and monitoring setup.

Consistent with Arlo's philosophy to deliver simple, yet innovative home security solutions, the all-in-one multi-sensor can be configured for a range of security purposes. Capable of recognizing motion, door/window openings and tilt, water leaks, light/temperature changes, and T3 and T4 smoke/CO alarm patterns, the multi-sensor provide maximum flexibility and simple installation. Measuring a mere 1.1 inches wide, the discreet multi-sensor sets the bar for versatility in a compact design and can be placed anywhere without hardwiring.

"We engineered the Arlo Security System to not only complete Arlo's ecosystem but to address pain points common with other solutions on the market," said Tim Johnston, SVP of Product at Arlo. "The system's standout all-in-one multi-sensor simplifies life for consumers with its versatility, ensuring they can enlist one intelligent sensor to tackle a variety of use cases. Additionally, the system seamlessly works with existing Arlo security camera devices in a user's household to layer on important information for complete, whole-home peace of mind – a benefit not available with competitive offerings."

The Arlo Security System's modular hub serves as central control and offers built-in features such as a siren, motion and smoke/CO alarm sensor, and an integrated backlit keypad for seamless day or night management. The hub is also the first-of-its-kind to feature NFC technology so users can quickly arm/disarm the system with a tap of their mobile device. Users also benefit from ArloRF™ technology in the multi-sensor and hub which provides stronger encryption with longer range and anti-jamming properties.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

