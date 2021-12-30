HERBALIFE NUTRITION FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN $5 MILLION IN 2021 BENEFITTING COMMUNITIES AROUND THE WORLD

HERBALIFE NUTRITION FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN $5 MILLION IN 2021 BENEFITTING COMMUNITIES AROUND THE WORLD

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF), a global nonprofit foundation, dedicated to improving the lives of children and families around the world, announced today that it awarded more than $5 million in 2021. The financial support benefitted 167 Casa Herbalife Nutrition programs across 59 countries, as well as other global and local nonprofit partners.

(PRNewsfoto/Herbalife Nutrition Foundation)

"We want to thank all of our donors who display incredible passion and enthusiasm for giving back to their communities especially during these challenging times," said Jenny Perez, Executive Director of the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation.

HNF provides funds to community-based charitable organizations so they may provide healthy meals, nutrition education and other support to children and families around the world. These organizations are designated Casa Herbalife Nutrition programs and in 2021, these local organizations helped more than 200,000 people.

HNF also supported nonprofit organizations such as World Food Program USA, Asociación Mexicana de Bancos de Alimentos (BAMX) and SOS Children's Villages of Europe, Africa and India, who are working to eradicate hunger. In October of 2019, Herbalife Nutrition launched Nutrition for Zero Hunger (NFZH), a global initiative designed to end hunger. This corporate initiative is aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 2, which seeks to end hunger by 2030 and to achieve food security and improved nutrition. In its recently released global responsibility report, Herbalife Nutrition reported that in association with HNF, it had donated more than $3.5 million since the launch of NFZH.

For a list of Casa Herbalife Nutrition locations or for more information about the Foundation visit http://herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.

For more information about Herbalife Nutrition's global responsibility efforts, including Nutrition for Zero Hunger, visit www.IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Herbalife Nutrition Foundation

Since 2005, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF), a global nonprofit foundation, has been devoted to improving lives of children and families around the world. HNF supports community-based Casa Herbalife Nutrition partners around the globe that help bring good nutrition to socially vulnerable communities and aid to organizations focused on promoting access, education and empowerment of good nutrition, general wellness and disaster relief. For more information about HNF and how you can support the programs, visit www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition Foundation