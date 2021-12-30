Amador Bioscience Announces the Completion of $60 Million Series B+ Round Financing

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amador Bioscience, a global translational sciences and clinical pharmacology CRO, announced today that it has completed 60MM USD Series B+ financing led by MSA Capital, a global private equity firm. Other participating investors include Series B Co-leads GL Ventures (venture capital arm of Hillhouse Group) and Sequoia Capital, and Series A lead VC Co-win Ventures.

"Amador's vision is to be a leading global partner for biotherapeutics R&D success," said Dr. Bing Wang, Amador CEO and Chairman of the Board. "We strive to provide global-standard translational sciences and clinical pharmacology services to biopharmaceutical companies in the US, China and EU. Completion of the back-to-back Series B and B+ financing marks a key milestone mirroring the End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) in drug development. With this achievement, we're committed to expanding our team and business, while keeping Amador's pledge to provide efficient and high-quality work. We are blessed with the trust and support of our biopharmaceutical clients, employees, collaborators, and in particular our distinguished institutional investors. Together we continue building an innovative and efficient engine to accelerate the global R&D of novel drugs."

Amador expedited its development after the company closed Series B financing in September 2021. It recently acquired Ann Arbor Pharmacometrics Group (A2PG), a premier consulting firm specializing in advanced, efficient, and high-quality pharmacometrics analysis. In collaboration with Limburg Province of Belgium and Hasselt University, Amador Bioscience has established its EU headquarters on Corda Campus in Limburg and initiated an education program to train next-generation pharmacometricians. New facilities are currently under construction in the San Francisco Bay Area (Pleasanton, CA), the Maryland/DC area (Germantown, MD) and Ann Arbor, MI in the USA, and Xiaoshan (Hangzhou) in China. All are scheduled to open in Q1 or Q2 of 2022. A new business office in central Shanghai was opened in October 2021.

Funding from Amador's Series B+ financing will allow the company to strengthen its clinical pharmacology business, expand global bioanalytical services, and further improve global early clinical development capabilities. Amador also plans to develop and implement AI and machine learning tools to facilitate clinical data analysis. www.amadorbioscience.com

"We are optimistic about the overall technical capability and performance of Amador Bioscience," said Mrs. Yu Zeng, Funding Partner of MSA Capital. "Amador is an excellent CRO in quantitative pharmacology and bioanalysis. As more first-in-class pharmaceutical projects launch in China, Amador Bioscience's unique technical capabilities lead to substantial increase in its client base and market potential. Meanwhile, as a global CRO, Amador Bioscience has operation sites in the US and Europe. It is an expanding global company with a broad client base, the key characteristics of MSA-invested companies. Amador Bioscience recently completed its acquisition of a leading American pharmacometrics firm, A2PG. This acquisition represents a leap for global expansion of Amador Bioscience. We trust Dr. Bing Wang and his leadership team will take full advantage of this acquisition, continue to build up the company and its business, and become a model of globalization of Chinese CROs."

About Amador Bioscience

Amador Bioscience, a leading partner for successful new drug development, provides global-standard translational sciences and clinical pharmacology services to clients ranging from cutting-edge biotech start-ups to multinational pharmaceutical companies. Founded in 2018 and supported by prominent institutional investors, Amador Bioscience operates in multiple sites, which include Pleasanton, CA, Ann Arbor, MI, Germantown, MD, Richmond, VA, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China, and Limburg, Belgium. For more information, visit www.amadorbioscience.com and www.a2pg.com.

About MSA Capital

MSA Capital is a China-based private equity firm with a global perspective, focusing on early and growth stage investments in key areas including healthcare, cutting-edge technology, internet, and consumption. Headquartered in Beijing, MSA Capital has established resident teams all over the world, including in the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. With a broad global perspective and deep international market insights, the MSA team is able to identify outstanding investment opportunities while helping portfolio companies expand rapidly into overseas markets based on local resources.

About Sequoia Capital

Sequoia Capital helps daring founders to build legendary companies. Partnering with Sequoia Capital, companies benefit from our unmatched community and the lessons we've learned over 49 years. As "The Entrepreneurs Behind the Entrepreneurs," Sequoia Capital China focuses on three sectors: technology, healthcare, and consumer services. Over the past 16 years, Sequoia Capital China has invested in nearly 600 companies with distinctive technology platforms, innovative business models, and high growth potentials.

About GL Ventures

GL Ventures focuses on early-stage innovative companies. The GL Ventures team is passionate about partnering with visionary entrepreneurs to create industry leaders that stand the test of time. GL Ventures is the venture capital arm of Hillhouse Group, and we have been investing with innovators across the world since 2005.

About Co-win Ventures

Founded in 2009, Co-win Ventures focuses on investment in early-stage technology-centered companies in the healthcare and technology sectors, and advocates a team culture of equality, transparency, sharing, and innovation. It has operated 17 funds with a total over RMB 5 billion and has provided funding and resource support to over 120 projects. Co-win Ventures has supported a large number of companies to stand out in their respective niche fields and helped lead more than 10 companies to successful IPOs.

