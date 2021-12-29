Chubb Announces Leadership Changes in Canada

Paul Johnstone appointed Chief Operating Officer of Chubb Canada; Melanie Wilcox to assume role as Head of Personal Risk Services, Canada

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has appointed Paul Johnstone, Chubb Canada's current Executive Vice President, Personal Risk Services, to the role of Chubb Canada Chief Operating Officer, reporting to John J. Alfieri, President, Chubb Canada. In this new role, Mr. Johnstone will have executive operating responsibility for the organization's retail property and casualty insurance business, including its high-net-worth personal lines segment in Canada, and he will also provide oversight for the businesses accident and health offerings that are provided to Canadian-based clients, served by independent brokers and agents through Chubb's four Canadian branches. In addition, he will help support Chubb Canada's strategic priorities and information technology, including architecture, with a focus on increased digitization, and will look to further strengthen key relationships with distribution partners throughout the region.

Melanie Wilcox, who currently serves as Senior Vice President and Assistant Region Manager for Chubb Canada Personal Risk Services, will succeed Mr. Johnstone as Head of Personal Risk Services, Canada. In this capacity, she will lead all strategic initiatives and oversee underwriting, marketing, business development, operations, and risk consulting teams to support efforts in meeting the insurance needs of successful families and individuals across Canada. She will report to Mr. Alfieri, with matrixed reporting to Ana Robic, Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Personal Risk Services.

These appointments are effective January 1, 2022.

"Chubb Canada has a deep bench of talent, broad products to offer, and a strong distribution channel," said Chris Maleno, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, Chubb North America Field Operations. "Paul has a diverse and accomplished career in the Canadian insurance market and brings broad perspective and deep market insight to today's challenges and opportunities. His strong background and leadership experience is an ideal fit for this new role and positions him well to further broaden our footprint in Canada."

Mr. Alfieri added, "Paul and Melanie both bring extensive experience to their new roles. Paul's recent leadership of our personal lines business, coupled with his previous management of Corporate Marketing and Distribution, Underwriting, Accident & Health, and Commercial Insurance will help further support Chubb Canada's overall strategic growth initiatives. Melanie also has strong leadership experience and brings extraordinary technical skills and innovative thinking that will help ensure we continue to meet the needs of our distribution partners and our mutual clients."

Mr. Johnstone has close to 27 years of experience in the Canadian insurance market, spanning the reinsurance and P&C sectors. Prior to ACE's acquisition of Chubb in January 2016, he served as Senior Vice President, of Canada Personal Risk Services (PRS), where he oversaw the modernization of PRS's operating systems and strategic expansion of Chubb's distribution. He joined Chubb in 1994 as an Associate in Commercial Insurance. Mr. Johnstone holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Windsor. He also holds a CRM and a Certificate in Public Administration.

Ms. Wilcox joined Chubb in 2000 as an Associate in Personal Lines Underwriting. Since that time, she has held progressive leadership roles in PRS, with a focus on marketing, business development and in leading Chubb's digital efforts for PRS. Throughout her career, Ms. Wilcox has supported strategic initiatives impacting product development, distribution management, brand building, digitization as well as developed and implemented a range of marketing and communications strategies. She graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and holds the Chartered Insurance Professional designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada.

