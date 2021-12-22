Spartech Expands Conversion Capabilities with Crawford Industries Acquisition

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, has effectively expanded its plastics conversion capabilities through the recent acquisition of Crawford Industries, L.L.C. This partnership now positions Spartech as the only manufacturer to offer clients a full-range of completed products, from plastic sheet production, to decoration and die-cutting, to finished items, all from one supplier.

"Crawford converting capabilities is supported by 50 years of proven experience and allows Spartech to control the quality of polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) sheet projects through every phase of the production process, ensuring adherence to the tightest tolerances in the industry," said Spartech Director of Sales Kendall Faulstich. "Our digital flatbed presses in the Crawfordsville, Indiana plant give us the ability to provide complete conversion services, from start to finish, under one roof."

From FIT Right™ envelopes, Poly Port document carriers, Pillow Packs, tote boxes, folding cartons, and binders to additional office and promotional materials, Spartech's new conversion and digital printing services offer a wide range of templates that can be customized for specific applications and industries. When paired with versatile PE and PP materials with substrate surfaces, this conversion process can produce durable products that include high-quality print and graphics.

