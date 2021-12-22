LG IMPROVES ITS AIR PURIFICATION TECHNOLOGY, UNVEILING A FRESH TAKE AT CES 2022 With Proprietary Air Valley Technology, LG's New PuriCare™ AeroTower™ Delivers Personalized Fresh Air Anywhere in the Home

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics' (LG) new all-season home air care solution that delivers the benefits of an air purifier, fan and heater in a stylish design is set to make its world debut at CES 2022. Developed from the ground up to meet the needs of today's at-home lifestyle, the PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan offers personalized comfort that makes any indoor activity more pleasant and comfortable.

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan

LG's PuriCare AeroTower is ideal for year-round use, delivering 360 degrees of pure, clean air in one of three airflow modes: Direct, Wide and Diffusion - each with 10 levels of intensity. Wide Mode delivers a broad horizontal breeze while Direct mode provides more narrow airflow through the Air Guard diffuser. And Diffusion Mode provides a vertical, indirect flow. On select models, users have the ability to add heat to any airflow mode for a blast of warm air on a chilly day, up to 86 degrees Fahrenheit maximum.

Employing LG's own Air Valley technology, the AeroTower creates a canyon of air that follows a given surface. Commonly known as the Coandă effect, this delivers a consistent, comfortable breeze that can be felt throughout the room. The PuriCare AeroTower's tapered, vertical vanes are whisper quiet, only emitting 23dB of wind noise in low setting and the sleek cylindrical design offers a modern aesthetic that matches well with any type of décor. LG's newest PuriCare model will be available in two subtle and sophisticated colors, Beige and Silver.1

LG PuriCare AeroTower is certified by international testing agencies such as IBR Laboratories for improving indoor air quality. Multi-stage True HEPA Filters capture 99.97 percent of different types of particulates as small as 0.3 microns in size2 An additional benefit comes in the form of LG UVnano™ technology which employs ultraviolet-C light to reduce the presence of bacteria that may collect on the fan.3

Along with performance and style, LG's newest air care solution delivers exceptional convenience for its attention to the user experience. Customers can quickly check a variety of air quality data on the purifier's bright LCD screen or via the free LG ThinQ™ mobile app. The Android and iOS-compatible app also allows for the device to be monitored in real-time and the settings to be adjusted from outside the home.

"Our new PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan was designed with today's home lifestyle trend in mind," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG's Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "Whether it's cooling, heating or purifying, this device does it all and looks great while doing it."

To experience LG's new PuriCare AeroTower, visit LG's virtual exhibition booth at CES 2022 starting January 5 PST.

1 Colors may vary by market.

2 Tested According to the tests conducted by SGS's IBR Laboratories tests using the test method in compliance with IEST RP CC001.6 (2016) HEPA and ULPA Filters

3 Tested by TÜV Rheinland by comparing the number of colonies (Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, Klebsiella pneumoniae) respectively at a lower fan after exposing the tests group with bacteria to LG UV LED for an hour at the fan speed Level 1. The result may vary at the practical usage condition of the product.

