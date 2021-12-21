Total Brain Licenses iSPOT-D for Depression Research

Janssen Research & Development to employ Total Brain data for new insights into depression

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Brain today announced that the company will license its International Study to Predict Optimized Treatment for Depression (iSPOT-D) research data to Janssen Research & Development, LLC. The company will use Total Brain's iSPOT-D data to support clinical studies and precision drug development efforts to treat depression.

This perpetual license agreement is non-exclusive and makes Janssen R&D the third company to license the iSPOT-D data.

"Total Brain's unique standardization and diverse complementary datasets are increasingly proving their value latency at the highest levels of clinical neuroscience," explained Dr. Evian Gordon, Chairman and Chief Medical Officer, Total Brain.

iSPOT-D is the largest study of its kind in depression. The study identified objective indicators of treatment response in more than 1,700 depressed individuals using genetics, cognition, brain structure and function imaging, as well as a range of clinical measures, including:

Genetics (850,000 SNPs)

A battery of cognitive tests

Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Event related potentials (ERP)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Diffusion tensor imaging (DTI)

Functional magnetic resonance imaging (FMRI)

Mainstream clinical assessments.

This research study has been published in 55 peer reviewed publications.

About Total Brain

Total Brain is based in San Francisco and publicly listed in Sydney, AUS (ASX:TTB). Total Brain is a mental health and brain performance monitoring and support platform that has more than 1M registered users. Benefits for healthcare providers include improved patient outcomes, tracking of evidence-based outcomes across the continuum of care, and a reduction in clinician fatigue. Benefits for employers and payers include better mental healthcare access, lower costs and higher productivity. totalbrain.com.

