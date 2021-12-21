Stericycle Receives 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions, today announced it has received a 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award in the Environmental Initiatives category for its suite of Safe Community Solutions.

The SEAL Awards recognize and honor individual programs and initiatives that move the needle on environmental progress and demonstrate leadership and commitment to a sustainable future. Initiatives are evaluated based on impact metrics, innovation and uniqueness of the initiative, sharing of insights and best practices, and investment of organizational leadership capital.

Stericycle's suite of Safe Community Solutions helps its customers protect the communities they serve with a variety of disposal solutions for household-generated medications and sharps waste. The solutions include:

"We are honored to be recognized as a 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award winner for our suite of Safe Community Solutions," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "This award is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and dedication to providing meaningful solutions to protect the health and well-being of communities and the environment in a safe, responsible and sustainable way."

The products included within the suite of Safe Community Solutions protect the environment by treating consumer sharps and medications prior to disposal, thereby reducing the risk of infection, needlestick injuries and the amount of harmful chemicals entering waterways. In addition to their environmental impact, MedDrop and Seal&Send also help protect public health by preventing diversion of unused or expired medications—a contributing cause to the opioid epidemic. Similarly, by providing households with a safe alternative to throwing used needles in the trash, SafeDrop protects sanitation workers from bloodborne pathogens and infectious diseases.

This marks Stericycle's eighth award in in 2021 and the second time its consumer takeback solutions have been recognized for their environmental impact this year. Earlier this year, Stericycle's MedDrop solution was named a 2021 Sustainability Product of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). Stericycle was also named a 2021 Watch List Company by Training Industry for its OSHA and HIPAA training and compliance solutions portfolio, Steri-Safe®. In addition, Stericycle was awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® having been recognized as a 2021 Company of the Year in the Health Products and Services category for its suite of products and services which protect the health and well-being of people, workplaces and communities.

