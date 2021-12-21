SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Sale of Rogers Corporation to DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Rogers Corporation ("Rogers" or the "Company") (NYSE: ROG) stock prior to November 2, 2021 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Rogers to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Rogers will receive $277 in cash per share of ROG they own.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Rogers merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Rogers has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

