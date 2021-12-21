RayCare 5B provides cancer clinics with user configurable workflows for radiation therapy

RaySearch AB (publ) announces the release of a new version of RayCare®*, the next generation oncology information system. The most important new feature of RayCare 5B is the possibility for users to configure their own workflows and documents.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RayCare 5B features full user configurability of all workflow configration settings, including the possibility to create advanced workflow automation, from the administrator's workspace. This new feature enables clinics to get full control over their workflows and tailor them to their specific needs and demands and also ensures that the workflows can be maintained to support and streamline the clinical processes as new procedures emerge. RayCare 5B also offers clinics the possibility to create and customize their own documents and forms. All in all, this means that the configuration of RayCare now can be done entirely by the clinics.

A theme of improvements throughout RayCare 5B has been to enhance and extend access to key information related to planning and performing radiotherapy treatments in RayCare. Accessibility of patient specific radiotherapy information, such as prescriptions, delivered dose, and treatment course data, has now been improved. This, together with enhanced workflows across RaySearch products, where data is automatically transferred at key steps, will enhance operational efficiency and safety throughout the course of radiation treatment delivery.

Another functionality of RayCare 5B is support for structured grading of side effects in the patient chart according to industry standards, which enables clinics to document and monitor these throughout the treatment process. Further improvements of the patient chart include extension of the patient summary workspace, giving all members of the care team a quick view of pertinent patient information.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "RayCare 5B displays a new level of maturity of the product. Solid advancements, such as user configurable workflows and documents as well as a more unified and automated workflow between our products, are features that will greatly benefit all clinics using RayCare."

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand®, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information about RaySearch is available at raysearchlabs.com.

About RayCare

The RayCare®* oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation®* and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation, and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the future of cancer care.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

