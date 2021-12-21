MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE: MEGI) Publishes Fund Holdings as of November 30, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: MEGI) today released the Fund's complete Holdings as of November 30, 2021, which can be retrieved from the Fund's webpage by clicking here. The Fund's portfolio characteristics and top 10 holdings as of December 17, 2021 have also been released and posted to the Fund's webpage to provide shareholders with a more complete view of the Fund's investments since the Fund's IPO proceeds are now fully invested.

About New York Life Investments

With over $650 billion in Assets Under Management* as of September 30, 2021, New York Life Investments is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life), and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States** and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies***.

*AUM includes assets of Investment Advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company as of September 30, 2021. AUM for Candriam and Ausbil is reported at the spot rate.

** Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/2/2021. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.

***Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/15/2020: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+). The financial strength of New York Life Insurance Company applies only to its insurance products and not to investment products which are subject to market risk and fluctuation in value.

"New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company.

About CBRE Investment Management

CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with $133.1 billion in assets under management* as of September 30, 2021, operating in more than 30 offices and 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people, and communities thrive. CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC is a separately registered investment adviser within CBRE Investment Management that specializes in the management of global listed real assets solutions

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). CBRE has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information about CBRE Investment Management, please visit www.cbreim.com

*Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management's presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.

Before considering an investment in the Fund, you should understand that you could lose money. There are risks inherent in all investments. The Fund's risks include:

New Fund Risk: The Fund is a new fund which may result in additional risk. There can be no assurance that the Fund will grow to an economically viable size, in which case the Fund may cease operations. In such an event, investors may be required to liquidate or transfer their investments at an inopportune time.

No Operating History Risk: The Fund is a recently organized, non-diversified, closed end management investment company with no operating history. It is designed for long term investing and not as a vehicle for trading. Shares of closed end investment companies frequently trade at a discount from their NAV. This risk may be greater for investors expecting to sell their shares in a relatively short period of time after completion of the public offering.

Limited Term Risk: Unless action is otherwise taken by the Board in accordance with the Declaration of Trust, the Fund will commence the process of liquidation and dissolution at the close of business on the Termination Date. The Fund will not seek to return an initial investment in common shares by an investor on the Termination Date. Instead, the Fund will distribute an amount equal to the Fund's NAV at that time, which may be greater or less than an investor's initial investment.

Infrastructure Industry Risk: The Fund is particularly exposed to adverse economic, regulatory, political, legal, geographical, and other changes affecting the issuers of infrastructure related securities. Infrastructure related companies are subject to a variety of factors that may adversely affect their business or operations, including high interest costs in connect ion with capital construction programs, difficulties in obtaining financing for construction programs, costs associated with environmental and other regulations, the effects of economic slowdown, surplus capacity, increased competition from other providers of services, uncertainties concerning the availability of fuel at reasonable prices, the effects of energy conservation policies, changes in market sentiment and other factors. Additionally, infrastructure related companies may be subject to regulation by various governmental authorities, may also be affected by governmental regulation of rates charged to customers, service interruption, and/or legal challenges due to environmental, operational, the imposition of special tariffs and changes in tax laws, regulatory policies, and accounting standards. There is also the risk that corruption may negatively affect infrastructure projects, resulting in delays and cost overruns.

Leverage Risk: The use of leverage creates an opportunity for increased common share net investment income dividends, but also creates risks for the holders of common shares. Leverage is a speculative technique that exposes the Fund to greater risk, and increased costs. Leverage may cause greater changes in the Fund's NAV. The Fund will also have to pay interest on its borrowings, if any, which may reduce the Fund's return.

Equity Securities Risk: Equity securities prices have historically experienced periods of significant volatility, particularly during recessions or other periods of financial stress. Common stock prices, like other equity securities may be affected by macroeconomics and other factors affecting the stock market in general, including financial or political conditions that m ay affect particular industries, or the economy in general. Preferred stocks are subject to issuer specific risks, in addition to the general equity risks, and unlike common stocks, participation in the growth of an issuer may be limited.

Debt Securities Risk: The risks involved with investing in debt securities include (without limitation) Credit risk the risk that an issuer, guarantor, or liquidity provider of a debt security may be unable or unwilling, or may be perceived (whether by market participants, ratings agencies, pricing services or otherwise) as unable or unwilling, to make timely principal and/or interest payments, or to otherwise honor its obligations.

Foreign Securities Risk: Foreign securities can be subject to greater risks than U.S. investments, including currency fluctuations, less liquid trading markets, greater price volatility, political and economic instability, less publicly available information, and changes in tax or currency laws or monetary policy. These risks are likely to be greater for emerging markets than in developed markets.

Emerging Markets Risk: The risks of foreign investments (or exposure to foreign investments) are usually much greater when they are made in (or result in exposure to) emerging markets. Investments in emerging markets may be considered speculative. Emerging markets are riskier than more developed markets because they tend to develop unevenly and may never fully develop.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The Fund's prospectus, which contains this and other information about the Fund, should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this Fund may be obtained by clicking the Fund page noted above, contacting your financial advisor, or by calling 800-624-6782.

New York Life Investment Management LLC engages the services of SEC-registered advisors. CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets (CBRE Investment Management) is unaffiliated with New York Life Investments. The MainStay Funds® are managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC and distributed by NYLIFE Distributors LLC, 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302, a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a Member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contacts:

New York Life Investments:

Allison Scott Sara Guenoun Allison_Scott@nylim.com Sara_J_Guenoun@newyorklife.com

