GoHealth Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, today reported that on December 21, 2021, the Company granted equity-based awards pursuant to the Company's 2021 Inducement Award Plan to Vance Johnston, the Company's newly hired chief financial officer. The inducement grants were approved by a majority of the Company's Independent Directors and were made as a material inducement to the employee's acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his employment compensation.

The inducement grants consisted of a non-statutory option to purchase an aggregate of 438,099 shares of the Company's common stock, and 281,690 restricted stock units ("RSUs") for shares of the Company's common stock.

The stock options each have an exercise price of $3.55 per share, equal to the closing price of GoHealth's common stock on December 21, 2021. The stock options each have a ten-year term. Each of the options and RSUs vest over three years, with 1/3rd of each vesting on Dec. 7 of 2022, 2023 and 2024. The vesting of each grant is subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and the Company's 2021 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

