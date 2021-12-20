Las Vegas Sands Named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 Designation recognizes Sands' ESG commitment and industry-leading performance as the highest-ranking hospitality and gaming company named to the list

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022. The company ranked 136th out of 500 total companies included and was the highest-ranking hospitality and gaming company named to the list. Newsweek measured 2,000 companies headquartered in the United States on environmental, social and corporate governance performance to determine the rankings.

Sands' performance was highlighted by its environmental score of 93.5 out of 100, demonstrating the company's leadership in reducing emissions and waste, mitigating climate change, promoting water stewardship and building environmentally responsible Integrated Resorts. Sands also scored well on the social and corporate governance rankings, reflecting its outstanding working environment and Team Member growth initiatives, as well as its long-standing commitment to community engagement and ethical, accountable and transparent business standards.

"Our inclusion on Newsweek's list is another testament to our ESG leadership, following designations on DJSI World and North America and the CDP A lists for climate and water," said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who spearheads corporate responsibility for the company. "These respected performance indicators endorse our progress in delivering transformative social and environmental impact in our regions by addressing the issues most material to supporting our people, keeping our communities strong and protecting the planet."

Sands' global corporate responsibility commitment is built on the pillars of People, Communities and Planet. The People pillar encompasses the company's focus on being the employer and partner of choice in its regions by building a culture dedicated to supporting Team Members, guests, suppliers and partners. The global Sands Cares community engagement program leads the company's Community pillar and drives efforts to solve pressing social issues, create resiliency and maximize regional strengths as valuable tourism destinations. Finally, Sands works to ensure the environmental health of its regions through the Planet pillar, led by the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. The company annually reports its goals, progress and accomplishments in these three areas, along with its practices around ethics and governance, in the Sands Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

The candidate pool for the Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies is the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the United States. Results are based on publicly available key performance indicators as well as an independent survey of more than 11,000 U.S. residents. Calculation of each company's final score is based on data collected through detailed analysis of the three areas, environmental, social and corporate governance. The top 500 companies with the highest scores are awarded.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and planet. We deliver a great working environment for our team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares community engagement and charitable giving program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

Contacts:

Kristin Koca

Las Vegas Sands

Kristin.Koca@sands.com

702-414-3218

LVSC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Las Vegas Sands)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands