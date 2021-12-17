ZEPP HEALTH REPORTS SURGE IN GLOBAL SHIPMENTS IN Q3 2021

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) continued its robust growth in global adult watch shipments in the third quarter of 2021, according to the Q3 2021 Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker by the International Data Corporation (IDC) - a leading market intelligence firm specialized in information technology.

The global shipments of Zepp Health's two independent brands, Amazfit and Zepp, outperformed the year-on-year growth rate of the adult watch market overall, boasting the sharpest increase among the top five market leaders in global sales.

Zepp Health also saw outstanding performance in a number of countries and regions in Q3 2021, being ranked first in Brazil, the Czech Republic, Russia and Indonesia, with the market shares in Brazil and the Czech Republic exceeding 30%. While in Italy, Thailand and Spain, Zepp Health ranked second in shipments with a market share of around 20% each.

The company ranked third in Mexico, fourth in Germany, South Korea and Japan, and fifth in India and the Saudi Arabia, where potential for growth remains high.

Additionally, some of Amazfit's all-time best-received smartwatches achieved fruitful results in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on Amazon. In Spain, Amazfit occupied six out of the top 10 places of Amazon Bestsellers in the smartwatch category. Among them, the Amazfit GTR 47mm and Band 5 ranked first and second respectively. The Amazfit GTR 47mm was also recognized as "Amazon's Choice".

To continue driving the momentum of growth, Zepp Health has rolled out waves of holiday sales promotions centered around the theme of health, in response to the increased health consciousness among global consumers of all ages. The sales promotions spotlight the brand's expansive collection of great-value smartwatches, hearables, fitness devices and accessories, including the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro – which were named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree under the health and wellness category. The latest Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 Series has also been extensively featured in many Christmas gift guides curated by global media such as British GQ, Vanity Fair, and Marie Claire. Amazfit has also launched a series of animated festive countdown watch faces to enhance user experience.

Zepp Health changed its name from Huami Corp. (HMI) on February 25, 2021 to emphasize its health focus with a name that resonates across languages and cultures globally. The company's mission continues to be connecting health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and data analytics services for population health. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 46 million units in 2020. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, California.

