Venerable Names Parul Bhatia SVP and Chief Actuary

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venerable is pleased to announce the promotion of Parul Bhatia to Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary.

Bhatia will lead the organization's valuation, inforce management and strategy, and capital management and modeling teams, continuing to oversee Venerable's existing books of business as well as supporting efforts related to transactions involving new blocks in support of the firm's growth strategy.

With extensive experience in the U.S., U.K., and Indian life insurance markets, Bhatia previously served as Head of Valuation for Venerable, leading valuation of statutory, tax, and U.S. GAAP reserves and capital metrics primarily for variable annuities and payout annuities. Under her leadership and direction, the team contributed to several key projects involving actuarial model development and validation, regulatory updates to reserves and capital, and due diligence of transactions. Prior to Venerable, Bhatia was a consultant at Willis Towers Watson, performing various actuarial analyses relating to support of insurance companies seeking growth opportunities. She previously served as president of the Actuarial Club of Philadelphia, and is a frequent presenter at the Society of Actuaries and Actuarial Club of Philadelphia events. Bhatia holds a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the University of Delhi, is a member of the American Academy of Actuaries, and a fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK, and the Institute of Actuaries of India.

"Parul has exhibited stellar leadership and contributed significantly to the actuarial functions and underwriting process for transaction opportunities at Venerable.", said Dave Wiland, Chief Financial Officer for Venerable. "Her appointment to Chief Actuary represents our sustained confidence in her abilities as we continue to position ourselves as the partner of choice for issuers of variable annuities seeking risk transfer solutions."

About Venerable

Venerable is a privately held company with business operations based in West Chester, Pennsylvania and Des Moines, Iowa. Venerable owns and manages legacy variable annuity business acquired from other entities. Created by an investor group led by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, Crestview Partners, Reverence Capital Partners, and Athene Holdings, Ltd., Venerable is a business with well-established, strategic investors, experienced in successfully building and growing insurance businesses with patient, long-term capital. For more information, please visit www.venerable.com.

