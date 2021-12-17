STEPHEN CURRY DROPS SURPRISE NFT FOR CHARITY TO COMMEMORATE BREAKING ALL-TIME NBA THREE-POINT RECORD

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry dropped a surprise, first NFT collection today, in conjunction with breaking the all-time NBA three-point record during the Golden State Warriors game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. The NFT which will benefit Curry's foundation, Eat. Learn. Play. with entrepreneur, host and two-time The New York Times best-selling author Ayesha Curry, features artists Andrea McDonald, a recent college graduate and aspiring corporate pilot and Floyd Norman, Disney's first Black animator. The NFT drop can be found at www.2974SC.com.

With 100% of Curry's profits stemming from the launch of the NFT the funds will directly impact those in the Oakland community, fighting to end childhood hunger, ensuring students have access to a quality education and providing safe places for all children to play and be active. From the collection, Curry is gifting 200 NFTs to individuals that helped shape him into who he is today, including school teachers, Golden State Warriors fans, Davidson University, previous coaches, neighborhood friends, mentors, Curry's SC30 team, teammates, rivals and family. These assets will be pre-minted, with all others randomized at purchase.

"We're incredibly proud of Stephen for this amazing achievement," said Chris Helfrich, CEO and President of Eat. Learn. Play. "We're honored that these commemorative moments of Stephen's brilliant career will benefit Eat. Learn. Play., where the funds raised will go directly to support our foundation's work in improving the lives of children in underserved communities in the Bay Area and beyond."

The NFT will be released in a quantity of 2,974 in honor of the record-breaking number, and are multiple emotion-filled sketches of Curry using the '2974' numbers to fill in his physical features. Each NFT will showcase which specific three-pointer he made and is being sold out of the 2,974, including the game and date in which it happened. Artwork will also include game moments, such as birthday and holiday games, triple-double nights, 9+ three-pointer games and more. Curry's digital signature will also appear on each NFT. These drawings are created by artist Andrea McDonald, a recent Mississippi College graduate and two-sport student athlete who is currently in flight school to obtain her corporate pilot license.

For anyone who purchases a minted 2,974 NFT, a bonus NFT – designed by acclaimed animator Floyd Norman – will be gifted for free to the consumer once the 2,974 NFT sells out. For this, Norman created two six-frame storyboards; one that highlights the moment of Curry's overtime, game-winning February 27, 2016 38-foot three pointer against Oklahoma City, and the moment from Curry's shot-clock-beating three pointer against Cleveland in the 2018 NBA Finals. The gift per person will be one frame of one of the two storyboards created. The 2974/2974 record-breaking NFT will be auctioned and will end 72-hours after the collection launches.

Curry will also surprise NFT holders at later dates with gifts and experiences that may include autographed memorabilia, tickets to games, early access to Curry Brand limited-edition items and more. Future Communication about the initiative and community will live on FTX Discord channel link and the 2974SC.com website.

The NFT minting cost is $499 and will be available for purchase on FTX US's NFT platform which is available on the web at FTX.US and on mobile via the FTX App. To purchase, users simply need to sign up for an FTX account, complete basic identity verification and deposit USD via credit card or bank transfer. Users will be limited to minting 3 NFTs and the NFTs they mint will be randomized. Curry's profits from secondary sales on the platform will also be donated to Eat. Learn. Play. Complete instructions and information can be found at 2974sc.com.

About Eat. Learn. Play.

Eat. Learn. Play. founded by three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry and entrepreneur, host and two-time The New York Times bestselling author Ayesha Curry, seeks to unleash the potential of every child and pave the way for amazing kids and bright futures. Launched in the summer of 2019, Eat. Learn. Play. exists to help improve the lives of kids and families in Oakland, the Bay Area and across the country. Rooted in three of the most vital pillars for a healthy childhood—nutrition, education and physical activity — Eat. Learn. Play. is designed to help ensure an equal road to success for all kids. The organization believes that children are our future and, with their partners, they are deeply dedicated to empowering them and opening doors for their futures.

About Floyd Norman

At 86 years old, Disney Legend Floyd Norman (animator and storyman) represents perseverance and cultural diversity in the corporate arts. As the first African American artist and animator at Disney, arriving in 1956, Floyd's 65-plus year career spans work on classics like "Sleeping Beauty", "101 Dalmatians", "Mary Poppins", and "The Jungle Book". This is just the start of his impressive and ongoing career in animation -- as told in the feature documentary "Floyd Norman: An Animated Life". This award-winning documentary premiered worldwide on Netflix in 2017 and will be moving to The Criterion Channel on February 1, 2022. "Floyd Norman: An Animated Life" is currently available on Blu-ray at FloydNormanMovie.com. For Floyd Norman news and appearance dates, please visit:

Instagram: @FloydNormanMovie

Facebook: @FloydNormanDocumentary

Twitter: @FloydNormanDoc

About Andrea McDonald

Andrea McDonald is a recent Mississippi College graduate and two-sport student athlete. She began drawing in high school and continues through today. Through her art, she highlights distinguished figures and she brings attention to meaningful causes by donating pieces to charity fundraisers. She has her pilot's license and plans to fly professionally and continue to publish art. Additional info about Andrea can be found at her Instagram at @studioamac

