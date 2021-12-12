Dubber and Optus to Launch Mobile Voice Recording for Enterprise Services

- An Australian-first, native integration of recording on the Optus mobile network*

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber) is pleased to announce that its Unified Call Recording and Voice AI platform is launching on the Optus mobile network.

Delivered as Optus Mobile Voice Recording and AI - powered by Dubber, the product represents an Australian first with Dubber Unified Call recording and AI available as a native feature of the Optus mobile network. As a result, enterprise customers on Optus now have access to a cost-effective and complete recording and conversational insights solution across virtually any form of communication.

Announcement highlights:

An industry-leader in secure and scalable recording and conversational intelligence provisioned instantly as a scalable SaaS service, with no capital or services expenditure.

Allows enterprise and government users to securely record all mobile calls for compliance, customer, people and revenue intelligence.

AI insights including real-time sentiment analysis, transcriptions, and alerts for every call

Seamless integration with CRM solutions like Saleforce.com and compliance platforms

Optus enterprise customers will be able to access all call recordings, transcripts, instant sentiment data and search in real-time from their phone or browser with a click.

In addition, businesses with surveillance, internal policy and broader compliance requirements will now be able to capture mobile conversations, securely recording, storing and reporting on conversations for proactive compliance management.

Zorawar Singh, Head of Core Product, Optus Enterprise

"Through our strategic partnership with Dubber we can now boost our customers' productivity, visibility, and effectiveness. Optus' Australian first native integration of Dubber into our mobile network allows participating enterprise customers the ability to unlock the power of conversational AI to push the frontier of how they care for customers, train and coach employees, resolve disputes and meet crucial compliance mandates."

Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber

"With Dubber at the heart of one of Australia's largest and most critical mobile networks, we are making the native recording available with AI on every participating phone. Optus is expanding its leadership in connecting Australian businesses to their employees and customers and this now includes the ability to try AI based enrichment of conversations with insights, automated workflows, and more. A conversation on Optus' network is now worth more to a customer through the ability to capture and reveal insights from that conversation alongside others from other Optus services.

"Optus Mobile Voice Recording and AI powered by Dubber opens up a significant addressable market, provides a key solution where, historically, there has been a tangible compliance gap and represents a significant leap forward in achieving Dubber's vision of 'AI for every phone'. Whatever industry you are working in - financial services, healthcare, retail, government, legal, entertainment, travel, or transport - the power of native mobile recording, sentiment analysis, storage, transcription and real-time "search-ability" will be available to you on your Optus mobile service."

Optus Mobile Voice Recording and AI-powered by Dubber benefits and use cases include:

Search-ability – instantly find call records and transcripts from today, yesterday, last week or last year.

Proactive Compliance –Respond to regulatory requests and investigations in real-time and provide alerts on possible compliance breaches.

Revenue, Customer & Business Intelligence – provide real-time reporting on customer and agent sentiment and engagement. Instantly review conversations to improve customer service and employee coaching. Dispute Resolution - avoid costly customer disputes by having a complete and accurate record of customer conversations.

Easily Integrate with Productivity Tools - minimize inaccurate and time-wasting manual note-taking. Instead, capture conversations and automatically attach them to customer records in Salesforce and other productivity tools.

Background: Optus Mobile Voice Recording and AI-powered by Dubber:

Available to all Optus enterprise customers as a beta version with broad service roll-out in 2022

Additional transcription and AI plans will also be available

more information here . For more information on Dubber's Unified Call Recording and Voice AI technology solution, see

The launch will provide for an accretive revenue stream for Dubber, with additional revenues determined by uptake of the service by Optus enterprise customers. This ASX announcement has been approved for release to ASX by Steve McGovern, CEO & Managing Director.

* "Native" means embedded at the core IMS network level, Dubber directly records from the Optus mobile network

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation directly from the network. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer recording from virtually any source - turning them into AI-enriched insights for compliance, revenue, customer and people intelligence. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording industry. Its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

