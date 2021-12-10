Clearwater Marine Aquarium Announces Winter the Dolphin's Legacy

Dolphin Tale star will live on at Clearwater Marine Aquarium virtually, through onsite memorials, and help provide for its future

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 16th anniversary of her rescue, Clearwater Marine Aquarium proudly announces its plans to honor Winter the Dolphin's legacy.

Winter the Dolphin in 2017.

"When a loved one passes there is a very real fear that we will forget the sound of their voice or even the way they walked. For those of us who loved Winter, I'm proud to announce that Winter will live on in the physical world as well as the digital world so her signature tweet, demeanor, and personality can never be forgotten," said President Dr. James "Buddy" Powell.

Virtual reality experiences

"We have the technology available to us where guests will be able to virtually swim with Winter and experience her personality as if she were still alive," said Powell. Throughout her life, CMA captured 360-degree videos of Winter and countless 2-D images which will be produced into a virtual reality immersive experience that guests will be able to visit onsite in CMA's Virtual Reality theater starting January 2022.

On-going memorial

Winter inspired so many people across the globe. CMA encourages the community and fans of CMA to bring notes, cards, and share their stories about how she impacted their lives, or those of a loved one, to a memorial onsite beginning December 26 next to the old Winter Zone where she spent most of her life.

Winter's Legacy Endowment

"Through a collaboration with the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, this permanent endowment establishes a long-term sustainability strategy for the future of our organization," said Powell. Beginning January 2022, gifts to Winter's Endowment are invested, and a portion of the annual income is used to address any immediate needs. The remaining funds are reinvested to safeguard indefinite support of CMA.

Legacy song

A song made just for Winter the Dolphin. "In Our Hearts You'll Be." - Red Marker 28. This song is available on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. A percentage of the song proceeds go toward supporting Clearwater Marine Aquarium's mission. Lyrics by Stephen Page. Music by Rudiger. ©2021.

Returning her to the sea

After her necropsy, Winter's body was cremated. In a final tribute to her, CMA staff will release her ashes into the Gulf of Mexico this January. "Returning Winter to her natural home is a poetic ending to her incredible 16-year journey and we couldn't think of a better way to lay her spirit to rest," said Powell.

Winter the Dolphin inspired millions across the world with her message of perseverance. Her story, as told in Dolphin Tale and Dolphin Tale 2 resulted in a $2 billion impact to Pinellas County from 2012 to 2015 when the rest of the country was coming out of a recession. In 2020, Clearwater Marine Aquarium opened an $80 million expansion including a 1.5 million-gallon dolphin habitat providing CMA with the ability to care for more non-releasable dolphins.

