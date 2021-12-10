Asymchem Announces Shares Listing on the Hong Kong Exchange (HKE)

TEDA TIANJIN, China, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymchem, a leading contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the global pharmaceutical industry, is pleased to announce its debut on the Hong Kong Exchange (HKE) through a public offering of H shares.

The listing consists of 18,415,400 H shares, listed under the codename "6821", at an issue price of HK$ 388.00 (~49.77 USD) per share, raising net proceeds of approximately HK$ 6,850 million (~878 million USD).

The proceeds from the H-share offering will be used to further improve Asymchem's global operations by increasing capacities and diversifying capabilities for small molecule development and manufacturing. Additionally the funds will allow Asymchem to invest further in R&D, emerging services and maintaining the company's technical leadership.

"The H-share listing is important milestone in the evolution of Asymchem," stated Dr. Hong Hao, Chairman & CEO of Asymchem, "and speaks to our ongoing investment in innovative technologies. We would like to thank everyone for their long-term support and trust. We have worked tirelessly to become a technology-driven global leader among CDMOs and a partner of choice for the global pharmaceutical industry."

With this new listing, Asymchem will have achieved both A shares, as listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (002821.SZ) and H shares as listed on the Hong Kong Exchange.

About Asymchem

Founded in 1999, Asymchem (stock code: 002821.SZ) is a leading global integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) providing innovative drug R&D and manufacturing. Asymchem is supported by 7000 employees based in PR China, US, and EU. Our mission is to be an essential player in the global pharmaceutical supply chain supporting drug development with innovative technological solutions in small molecule drug development and production.

DISCLAIMER

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Asymchem nor its subsidiaries assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

