"Tech the Calls" with the Asurion Tech Help Hotline

NORTH POLE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Without a doubt, technology gadgets are some of the most popular holiday gifts every year, but no one wants the unwanted gift of spending hours playing tech support instead of enjoying the holidays. In fact, according to a study by tech care company Asurion, 70 percent of people say they've spent time helping a family member assemble or troubleshoot their tech gifts, and up to a third of tech gifts go unused simply because the recipients don't know how to use them.

This year, Asurion and tech repair retailer uBreakiFix® by Asurion are taking the hassles and stress out of holidays with the Asurion Tech Help Hotline, so you can spend less time setting up your tech gifts and spend more time sitting by the fire and sipping hot cocoa.

From Dec. 24 through Dec. 31, Asurion Experts – aka "Tech Elves" – will be standing by to help set up and connect the most popular tech gifts you've given or received, including phones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles and the most popular connected home devices such as smart home thermostats, smart lightbulbs and doorbell video cameras. Just call 855-355-TECH for free tech support between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET. Asurion Expert elves can also teach you new tricks about your devices, ensuring you get the very most out of your holiday gifts.

"While setting up gifts used to be as simple as adding batteries or plugging your device in, today's top tech gadgets require firmware downloads, log-ins, Wi-Fi connections and more," said Marvin Maldonado, Asurion Expert Elf. "Between prepping holiday meals, hosting the in-laws and keeping the kids entertained - setting up tech devices can become an unnecessary lump of coal. Asurion Expert elves are on-hand this holiday season to help with tech setup, troubleshooting and tips to help you learn and grow with your newly gifted devices, hassle-free."

Regardless of how tech savvy you may or may not be, Asurion Expert elves are standing-by to save your sanity this holiday season. Whether you're setting up your little brother's gaming console, your parents' smart thermostat, or finally using that smartwatch you've always wanted, visit Asurion.com/techhelphotline for more information, or call the Asurion Tech Help Hotline at 855-355-8324 (TECH).

About uBreakiFix® by Asurion

uBreakiFix® by Asurion specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family and in 2021 announced plans to rebrand all U.S. stores to Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

About Asurion

As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology, to ensure our 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances and connections. We provide insurance, repair, replacements, installation and 24/7 support for everything from cellphones to laptops and household appliances. Our experts are available online, on the phone, at one of our more than 700 stores , or can even come to you.

