ReneSola Power Responds to Misleading Short Report

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd. ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, responded today to a report issued by Grizzly Reports with respect to ReneSola Power and its operations. ReneSola Power believes that the report contains inaccurate conclusions, misstatements of historical facts, errors, and superfluous opinions.

ReneSola Power takes seriously any accusations of impropriety and intends to address the key issues raised by the report. The Company is studying the report and will address the key inaccuracies with detailed explanations on its upcoming earnings conference call, scheduled for December 7 at 4:30 PM Eastern Standard Time.

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

